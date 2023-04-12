Why was Ryan Edwards arrested for the third time? Teen Mom OG alum's legal drama explored

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday, April 7, 2023, for possession of a controlled substance and DUI. This was the third time that the TV personality was arrested on drug-related charges. Ryan is also going through a divorce procedure with his wife Mackenzie Edwards.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drug use and drug possession. Discretion is advised.

According to an affidavit reported by The Sun, Ryan was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck. The affidavit also stated that police found Ryan Edwards in the driver's seat of his car as the car was running and in drive.

After the police got him out of the vehicle, they made sure that he was given Narcan and was eventually conscious. Narcan is a medication used to reverse or minimize the effects of opioids.

After Ryan Edwards was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2023. According to The Sun, Ryan will remain in jail until then.

Per the affidavit, several items were found in Ryan Edwards' possession. This included a “crystal-type substance," and another bag of what looked like blue powder. The affidavit also stated that when he arrived at the hospital, Ryan Edwards said that he had snorted the powder before waking up in the ambulance.

The Tennessee native also didn't want to submit to a blood test while he was in the hospital.

Ryan Edwards was arrested twice previously for possession of drugs and violating his probation

Ryan was first arrested in March 2017 after heroin was found in his possession. Just a year later, in May 2018, he was arrested once again for violating his probation. Before this arrest, Ryan's ex Maci Bookout and her now-husband Taylor McKinney filed for an order of protection against Ryan Edwards.

They filed the order of protection stating that Ryan called Taylor in March 2018 and threatened to show up at his house and "put a bullet" in Taylor's head. May 2018 marked the start of a two-year restraining order against Edwards.

In September 2018, Ryan's ex-wife Maci Bookout spoke to Us Weekly about dealing with Edwards' drug abuse. Maci, who has a son, Bentley, with Ryan Edwards, said that while they do care about Ryan, they couldn't live their lives constantly being worried about and questioning the actions of a grown man.

Maci Bookout and Ryan had been together for less than six months when the former got pregnant and they appeared on 16 and Pregnant. Although the two did get engaged, they broke up soon after Bentley was born in 2008. While the two did try and co-parent their son together, according to US Weekly, Maci seemed to be co-parenting Bentley more with Ryan's parents than with him.

Maci married her current husband in 2016, and Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards also got engaged the same year. They married soon after and have a son together, named Jagger, who was born in October 2018 when Ryan Edwards was in rehab. However, the couple announced their separation in March 2023, six years after they got married. It was reported that Mackenzie Edwards filed for divorce in February 2023.

The same month, Ryan was arrested for violating his now ex-wife's order of protection. He was arrested a second time a few weeks later for stalking Mackenzie and violating her order of protection.

When Ryan was arrested, he had “possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.” According to US Weekly at the time, he was booked on multiple charges, which included harassment as well as possessing drugs and controlled substances.

Ryan Edwards was arrested a third time in a few months for a DUI and possessing controlled substances on Friday, April 7, 2023.

If you or someone you know is facing drug or substance abuse issues, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. The helpline is available 24/7, and is free and confidential.

