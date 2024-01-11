Why did Sally Field call out long-term partner Burt Reynolds? Oscar drama explored

Sally Field and Burt Reynolds are both big names in Hollywood's history, having appeared in multiple record-breaking roles over the years. In the meantime, the duo also dated each other for a long time, beginning in 1977. It was considered a fairytale romance in Hollywood, with Reynolds calling Field the "love of my life" as late as 2015.

After Burt Reynold's death in 2018, Sally Field finally opened up about the five-year-long relationship in a memoir, revealing that her relationship with the veteran actor was far less endearing than it seemed. Sally described Reynolds as controlling and distant.

Moreover, in an upcoming book, 50 Oscar Nights, by Dave Karger, Field spoke about a particular incident during the awards season, slamming her then-boyfriend, Burt, for being unsupportive and jealous when her film, Norma Rae, got a nomination for Cannes and Oscars. Reynolds allegedly did not want to come to the former with her and even tried to stop her from going.

He also refused to come to the Oscars with Field after she was nominated for the Best Actress award for Norma Rae, leading to further rift between the two. Field addressed all this while talking to Karger for his book, effectively revealing the true nature of Reynolds back when they dated.

"He really was not a nice guy around me then" - Sally Field on Burt Reynolds during their relationship

Expand Tweet

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field's relationship may go down in the history of Hollywood as a standout romance, but with present revelations, things seem far from perfect for the couple.

Field first revealed this in her memoir that she released weeks after Reynold's death, where she indicated how controlling he was. She had written:

"By the time we met, the weight of his stardom had become a way for Burt to control everyone around him, and from the moment I walked through the door, it was a way to control me. We were a perfect match of flaws....Blindly I fell into a rut that had long ago formed in my road, a pre-programmed behavior as if in some past I had pledged a soul-binding commitment to this man."

The primary issue came with the jealousy when Field hit stardom and her film, Norma Rae, became one of the most critically acclaimed ones of the year.

Before the Cannes Film Festival, Reynolds allegedly discouraged her and refused to go himself. She recalled in the book, as revealed by PEOPLE:

"He said, ‘You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?....He really was not a nice guy around me then."

Moreover, when the film went on to the Academy Awards, Burt Reynolds did not attend it with her, leaving Field with no date.

Expand Tweet

She ultimately went with actor David Steinberg and his now ex-wife, Judy. She recalled:

"Then David said, ‘Well, for God’s sakes, we’ll take you.’ He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun."

Almost poetically, Sally Field did win the Oscar that night. Moreover, she had also taken home the big award at the Cannes Film Festival, making her mark on Hollywood.

Their on-and-off relationship did not last long, but Field went on to win another Best Actress Oscar for Places in the Heart in 1985, cementing her legacy in stone.

Though Burt Reynolds later said that he regretted his actions and he did not know why he did that, it was perhaps never the best relationship for either.

Sally Field most recently appeared in 80 for Brady in 2023.