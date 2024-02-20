Why did Scott Clifton of The Bold and the Beautiful separate from wife? Reasons explored

In February 2023, everyone was shocked to hear that actor Scott Clifton and his wife, Nikki, were splitting up after being married for a long time. Scott, who plays Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful, didn't say much about why they decided to part ways.

A year later, Clifton broke his silence on why they called it quits. It was during a laid-back chat on Maurice Benard's State of Mind vlog. He mentioned that, despite the split, they're still friends and are co-parenting their six-year-old son, Ford.

The couple, as per Clifton's revelation, went their separate ways because they weren't clicking romantically. Nikki eventually decided to part ways with Clifton in a nice way. His chat reflected the former couple's thoughts on love and compatibility.

The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton's candid reflections on family and priorities

He shared:

"We’re separated, but I think it’s the best decision we ever made."

He talked about how close he and Nikki were as friends, mentioning that they had hung out earlier that day. Clifton mentioned that they had decided to get their own places so that their son Ford could easily go back and forth between them.

Scott Clifton is co-parenting his son with his ex-wife (Image via Instagram/@cliftoncam)

He said:

"So we have two houses and our son just kind of gets to go back and forth between the two. And they’re very, very close, just a five-minute drive from each other."

He also said that they realized they weren't a good match romantically and appreciated Nikki for understanding and letting him go. Even though it hurt at first, Clifton realized that Nikki's choice made sense and was kind.

About Nikki, he said:

"She’s still my best friend. (...) It was her that said, ‘I release you. I can’t love you the way you deserve to be loved, and you can’t love me.’”

Clifton thought about how their family was different but still made sure to put Ford's happiness first.

Why did The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton separate from his wife?

Actor Scott Clifton and Nicole Lampson were married in Malibu Hills, California, in 2012. They welcomed their son, Ford Robert Clifton, during their marriage.

The couple maintains their commitment to parenthood in the face of personal challenges. Although fans don't know the exact reasons for their separation, Clifton's experience highlights how tough it can be to handle marriage.

