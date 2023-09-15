Why was Selena Gomez's song “Single Soon” removed from streaming platforms? Abrupt removal of latest hit sparks wild reactions online

Selena Gomez released her single Single Soon on August 25, 2023. The single was a major hit, with millions of streams on all major streaming platforms. The single received wild acclaim from fans on social media as well. The single, however, has now been suddenly removed from all streaming platforms, leaving fans shocked.

No reason has been provided for the removal of the song, leaving fans reacting wildly as they scramble to discern why the removal happened, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans react to removal of Selena Gomez's Single Soon from streaming

Fans were quick to react to the removal of the single by Selena Gomez from streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple, taking to social media, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their opinions on the matter.

Some fans dismissed the possibility of a glitch causing the removal, with multiple platforms facing the same removal. A lot of fans were clearly confused at the single's removal and questioned why it was removed despite being very popular, with over 1.5 million streams daily on Spotify alone.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Single Soon is currently charting within the Top 10 in several major singles charts, with it having so far peaked at number 4 on the Netherlands singles chart as well as at number 9 on the Paraguay, Panama, and Japan singles charts. The single is also charting within the Top 20 at numbers 16 in Norway, 17 in Canada, and 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, among others.

Selena Gomez and her music career

Selena Gomez started her music career with her debut studio album, Stars Dance, which was released on July 19, 2013. A platinum-certified record, the album peaked as a chart topper on the Chinese, Taiwanese, Mexican, Canadian, Norwegian, and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively.

This was followed by the release of her second studio album, Revival, which was released on October 9, 2015. The album was a greater success than her previous album, with platinum certifications in Austria, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Mexico, Singapore, and the US.

The singer released her last studio album, Rare, on January 10, 2020. The album continued the singer's chart success streak, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, Australian, and Norwegian album charts.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NPR, the singer elaborated on her influences and motivation for the album as well as her music going forward, stating:

"I think the only way it's helped me is that I can use that for good... I can sit down with someone who has had their heart completely broken, or a family that's broken, fighting for their right to stay in this country, or kids who are going through things they shouldn't even be worrying about at that age."

The singer continued:

"I want to live in a world where an 11-year-old is not committing suicide because of bullying on social media. That's what I think my real mission is; I think that I have such big dreams and ideas for ways that I can give back. And right now I know that this is something that will be for life."

Aside from her music career, Selena Gomez is also known for her acting career, with notable main roles in projects such as Wizards of Waverly Place, Hotel Transylvania, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Only Murders in the Building.