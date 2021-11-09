Did Simon Baker and Laura May Gibbs split? Inside couple's short romance and more

According to an exclusive from Daily Mail Australia, The Mentalist star Simon Baker and activewear label owner Laura May Gibbs split a few months ago. The former couple had reportedly been in a relationship since early 2021.

According to Magzter’s source, Simon Baker (52) and Laura May Gibbs (36) were in a serious relationship in May 2021. Their source said,

“Laura has all but moved in. He’s absolutely smitten – head over heels in love.”

There were also reports of Baker moving to Byron Bay, where Gibbs reportedly resided. The revelations came only weeks after Simon Baker confirmed separation from his wife of 29-years, Rebecca Riggs.

What might be the reason behind Simon Baker and Laura May Gibbs’ split?

Baker and Gibbs (Image via simonbaker/ Facebook)

As of yet, the reason behind Simon Baker and Laura May Gibbs’ split is unknown. It has been speculated that Laura May Gibbs’ anti-vaccination stance might have been a reason. However, Simon’s management told the Daily Mail that it might not have been the reason for their separation.

In March, Simon made their relationship official on Facebook after the two were spotted surfing together in Byron Bay. The former couple was last seen on a Byron Bay beach again in August. It has been speculated that the two separated in September or early October.

Who is Simon Baker’s ex Laura May Gibbs?

Simon Baker was in a relationship with Laura May Gibbs after separating from his wife Rebecca Rig last year.

Laura is the co-founder of Naganta, a sustainable “luxury fashion and lifestyle brand” specializing in activewear. The label, which she co-owns with her sister, started in 2017 after her fondness for yoga reportedly inspired Naganta.

Her label announced in October that they would not re-open their shops in Byron Bay until unvaccinated customers were legally allowed there. The brand mentioned in their Instagram post’s caption that:

“It is against our personal and brand values to discriminate against any customers from walking through the doors of our Nagnata retail store.”

After receiving a mixed response on their decision, Laura May Gibbs and her sister Hannah took to Instagram to share that the decision was not meant to promote ‘anti-vaccination.’ They clarified in the post,

“Our decision to close the store was based on best protecting the mental and physical health of our Nagnata team and community here in Byron, where we have our studio and flagship store.”

The caption further read,

“The decision to close was in no way to support an ‘anti-vax’ mentality, as that is not where we stand as a team. We respect the individual decisions you’ve all had to make based on your circumstances. What we don’t support is excluding, shaming, judging anyone for their personal health choices.”

The statements on the post were also met with mixed feelings from followers. However, a large number of the brand’s followers supported the decision.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan