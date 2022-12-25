Why is Sister Wives season 17 episode 16 not airing this Sunday? New release date and more details explored

After a dramatic start to the much awaited reunion, Sister Wives fans will have to wait another week to watch the second tell-all. Episode 16 will not air on Sunday, December 25 on TLC owing to the Christmas holidays. TLC will instead air Dr. Pimple Popper: The 12 Pops of Christmas during Sister Wives' slot on the network at 10 pm ET.

The new episode will air on TLC next Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The one-hour-long reunion episode will be released on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

Sister Wives season 17 episode 16 will reveal Janelle and Kody's separation

TLC's synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled One on One: Part 2, reads,

"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."

In the second part of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all, Janelle and Kody will reveal to viewers that they have been separated for months. In a promo, Janelle says that they are not in love anymore, while Kody also revealed that he will not get back together with Janelle as he is not respected in their marriage.

Christine will refuse to accept Kody's blame that she stopped him from reuniting with Meri. In a preview, Christine confesses that it is frustrating to even think that she would not support Kody's reunion with Meri. Meanwhile, Kody will say that Christine blamed him for everything during the divorce.

Other wives will also comment on their accusations that Robyn is Kody's favorite wife. Janelle says in a promo that Robyn had a lot of influence on Kody.

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 episode 15

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody opened up about his past relationship with Meri. He said that he thought of reuniting with Meri when she made 30 Rice Krispies for their 30th wedding anniversary.

When he announced the same to his three wives, who he calls his best friends, Christine acted out and screamed at their children that she was in a loveless marriage. This discouraged Kody from restarting his marital relationship with Meri.

TLC's synopsis of the episode reads,

"The Brown family sits down individually to discuss the challenges they have faced over the past year. Kody and Christine give insight about their separation, while Meri learns of an instance when Kody thought about reconciling."

Meanwhile, Meri was unaware of Kody's plans to reconcile and, instead, said that Kody refused to kiss her during their anniversary. Kody also said that Christine had already made up her mind about divorcing him when they started to discuss their marital issues. She believed her husband was not attracted to her and refused to stay in a marriage with no intimate relationship. Kody also said that Christine threw temper tantrums all the time about the other wives.

On the other hand, Robyn confessed that Christine's separation broke her dream of living with "sisterhood," but the latter said that she was never even close to her or Meri. She refused to force a "fake friendship" with anyone. Meri also said that Christine left the house without warning and broke their friendship. The latter further added that she refused to be friends with Meri because she was rude to her in Vegas.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

