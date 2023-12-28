Why were the Smothers Brothers canceled? Controversial firing explored in wake of Tom Smothers' death

Smothers Brothers member Tom Smothers, 86, died at his residence in Santa Rosa on December 26, 2023, after battling with lung cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an official statement on Wednesday, December 27, Tom's brother Dick paid tribute to him, saying that they shared a close bond over the years. Dick also described his relationship with Tom as a "good marriage," saying this is why they shared a lot of love and respect for each other.

"I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years."

Smothers Brothers released a lot of albums between the 60s and 80s. Tom also appeared in various films and commercials throughout his career. The brothers were supposed to go on a tour, but the tour was canceled after Tom's lung cancer diagnosis, as per CBS News.

Smothers Brothers sued CBS after they canceled their show

Smothers Brothers were a part of various TV shows, but their appearances in The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour on CBS made them famous. The variety show slowly became popular among the public until it was involved in some controversies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News criticized the show since it made fun of some serious topics. The brothers reportedly made a lot of enemies due to their popularity, but the show received a positive response from the young and old audiences. The show was also supported by its producers.

The brothers performed controversial skits based on different topics, including Pete Seeger's performance on a song titled Waist Deep in the Big Muddy, which was described as anti-Vietnam. Tommy's problems with CBS increased over the years until the show was eventually canceled.

On the other hand, Fortune reported that the show was canceled since the brothers failed to deliver an episode to the censors before it could be aired on television. The brothers filed a lawsuit of $775,000 against CBS after the show's cancelation.

In 2019, the brothers appeared at the Chautauqua Institution and National Comedy Center, where they addressed the show's cancelation. Tom said that he and Dick were happy to have been alive despite going through a lot of problems.

"People come up to us and say, 'We love you guys. I wish you were on television now.' It's a different world today," he said.

Smothers Brothers and their career explained in brief

The Smothers Brothers received a positive response for their skits over the years. As mentioned earlier, the public loved their show on CBS. Tom once stated in an interview that they initially attempted to bring "something of value" to the audiences.

Tom, a part of the show's production team, tried to solve everything while the show was involved in censorship-related controversies, as per The New York Times. Despite their show being canceled, the brothers continued to appear in more shows over the years.

The brothers released their debut album in 1961 and received various accolades, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2008 Boston Comedy Festival.