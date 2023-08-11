 "Why does she still have a platform": Tana Mongeau's tour guide drama explained as YouTuber comes under fire for allegedly trying to get latter fired

Tana Marie Mongeau, better known as Tana Mongeau, is a YouTuber, social media celebrity, and rapper from the United States. She is famous for posting "storytime" videos and other related stuff on her YouTube page.

However, she is recently making the headlines, but not for something positive. She's been involved in controversies before and received criticism, so this is nothing new. But this time, the internet accused her of attempting to get her tour guide fired.

In her most recent episode of the podcast Cancelled, titled 'Tana got in a fist fight in France,' the influencer opened up about her recent tour and the negative experience. She began her story by telling Brooke, her co-host, that she and her friends had planned a wine tour. However, they had a terrible tour experience, which she blamed entirely on her tour guide, Cynthia.

The podcast and Mongeau's remark drew heavy criticism from the internet. People flocked to Instagram and commented on Teatoktalk's post to condemn the social media star.

Netizens criticize Tana for her comment (Image via Instagram / @teatoktalk)

Tana Mongeau’s comment about her tour guide sparked widespread backlash from netizens

Social media users are irritated with Tana for her remark (Image via YouTube / @tanamongeauiscancelled / IMDb)

Tana Mongeau is a rapper with a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is well-known for hosting her own MTV show, MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21. Mongeau first opened her YouTube channel in 2015. The next year, Mongeau received her first million subscribers, and she has now racked up over 100 million views, according to SocialBlade.

Mongeau was recently condemned for allegedly attempting to fire her tour guide, Cynthia. On her podcast, Tana talked about her recent trip and wine tour, which she arranged with her friends.

Tana Mongeau said that she faced a lot of problems on her tour, slamming her tour guide and the trip. She began with the incident where they allegedly had to transfer Airbnbs before the tour began, which was inconvenient. They were then told that they needed to be at a train station by 8 a.m., which was an issue because they had gone out the night before and returned at 6 a.m.

Tana Mongeau went on to say that since the moment they met Cynthia at the railway station, everything started going downhill from there. She allegedly had to walk 4-6 miles and a flight of steps while on the trip.

She also stated that she requested a fun tour but received an educational one instead and that Cynthia joined them at their Airbnb and apparently made sarcastic remarks that were not welcomed.

Tana and her co-host’s comment, in particular, calling Cynthia a “w***e”, garnered criticism and negative reaction. Social media users took to Instagram to leave their comments and remarks under the post uploaded by teatoktalk.

Tana had gotten herself in trouble before

The first week of August 2023 saw Tana Mongeau in yet another controversy when the musical group, Sidemen, members disclosed that Tana Mongeau submitted incorrect information regarding her travel to the UK.

She had previously worked on a project with them. Tana, who is from Las Vegas, was requested to take part in a "20 v 1" film with the UK-based organization. During her visit, she was accompanied by a few companions.

Tana Mongeau had requested an assistant and a make-up artist, according to the Sidemen members on the most recent episode of their podcast. She then asked for her and her makeup artist's stay to be prolonged for an additional few days. However, it was later revealed that the person introduced as the make-up artist was actually Tana's friend.

Furthermore, Tana Mongeau was accused of “racist microaggressions” by two former friends, Kahlen Barry and Nessa Briella, in the latter half of 2020. She issued a "long overdue apology" in September, but was again criticized for her robotic tone and over-editing.