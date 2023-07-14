Why was Teen Mom alum Nathan Griffin arrested? Details explored

Teen Mom alum Nathan Griffin has been arrested several times in the last couple of years. It was recently revealed that he was arrested on charges of "battery by strangulation" on July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. People magazine reported that Nathan Griffin was sent to the Clark County Jail. It was also reported that one of his family members called the authorities regarding Nathan's arrest.

It is also worth noting that Nathan Griffin was arrested in February 2023, for "domestic battery by strangulation." Although the charges were serious, they were dismissed in March.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the charges were dropped as the victim refused to cooperate with the police at the time. Nathan was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in North Carolina in 2019.

In a report by People magazine at the time, the Cary Police Department described the situation saying that they had received a phone call about an unconscious person in a vehicle at Harris Teeter at around 5:23 pm.

“When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle was running and determined the nature of the call was not medical so they contacted PD," the report added.

It noted that when the officer arrived at the scene and conducted a DWI investigation, they formed an opinion that Nathan was impaired and arrested him.

Teen Mom: When did Nathan Griffin join the show?

Nathan Griffin appeared on the show for the first time in 2013 in the second season with his fiance Jenelle Evans. Nathan Griffin and Jenelle share a nine-year-old son, Kaiser. In 2015, Jenelle revealed that she and Nathan had parted ways during the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Jenelle Evans said that she wanted to get along with the Nathan that she "used to be best friends with." She noted that it hurts because she knows the kind of person he can be, someone who is loving, caring, and affectionate. However, she said that he hadn't been the same and was standoffish after they had an argument.

Several years after their breakup, Nathan shared how his relationship with Jenelle has improved, especially since they are focusing more on co-parenting and taking care of their son. Nathan took to social media to share that he was very "appreciative" of finally having a healthy relationship with Jenelle. He said that it was something they should have had three or four years ago.

"Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with,” he added

Accordingly, Jenelle Evans replied to this tweet and mentioned that she was grateful Nathan was there to help her with Kaiser and for helping her out.

In addition to this, he also has a daughter named Emery, though little information about her mother has been disclosed.

In 2015, Evans split from Nathan Griffin and started dating David Eason. After two years, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married. In the following months, she and David welcomed a baby, whom they named Ensley.

As a couple, she and David faced a number of challenges in their marriage. Their disagreements led to them filing for divorce in 2019, but they later settled their differences. Reports by Us Weekly indicate that the couple is still together as of right now. Evans also shares a child with Andrew Lewis.

Nathan Griffin's relationship status is still unknown, but his social media indicates he is currently focused on his children and their upbringing.

