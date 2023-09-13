Why are The Nelk Boys being sued? Fake meth lab controversy explained

A man named Nicholas Aliff has recently filed a lawsuit against The Nelk Boys over a fake meth lab prank. According to Daily Caller, Aliff is a marijuana delivery service driver. The YouTube video featured a fake meth lab prank, leaving Aliff with various physical and emotional injuries. Aliff has sued the group since he was unhappy with everything that happened in the video.

The Nelk Boys are a group of four YouTube personalities from Canada who have shared a close friendship over the years.

Reasons behind the lawsuit against The Nelk Boys explored

The Nelk Boys is currently trending online after being sued by a marijuana delivery service driver, Nicholas Aliff. In a 2021 prank video by the YouTube stars, Aliff was injured, leading to a lawsuit against the group.

The legal documents revealed that Nicholas came to a warehouse which looked like a meth lab. The group brought an actor to portray a police officer who would pretend to arrest Aliff for being involved in making the lab. Aliff was unhappy with the prank, and after reacting in frustration, he was restrained by the group's security.

Aliff also attacked the fake police officer, and he was put into a headlock by the group's security. In the video, Aliff was heard saying:

"F*ck that sh*t! I'm f*cking suing you're a*ses!"

According to the Daily Caller, the lawsuit has imposed charges of assault and battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress on the group and their security. Aliff claims in the lawsuit that he was lured like a "lamb to slaughter" by the group, intending to capture his reaction on camera. Although Aliff has sued them, the group has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The Nelk Boys have been involved in various legal issues in the past

The YouTube stars have found themselves in trouble for different reasons in the past. One of the members, Jesse Sebastiani, was arrested in 2019 on two charges of making false alarms after he entered a store wearing a white jumpsuit covered with fake blood.

The group organized a few parties at the Illinois State University during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The viral videos of the parties revealed that the students were not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. According to a spokesperson for Illinois State University, the students who attended the parties could be charged or suspended from the university.

The Illinois Police Department launched an investigation into the matter, and the group's YouTube channel was also temporarily suspended for violating the Creator Responsibility policy, as revealed by a YouTube spokesperson.

The group was also involved in some controversy at the time due to their videos featuring them protesting against the protocols imposed due to the pandemic. The group was also spotted participating in a protest in Los Angeles against the rules of the pandemic. The video received more than 1 million views.

The Nelk Boys have gained recognition for their prank videos since 2010. According to The Sun, the group's net worth is said to be $4 million. The current members include Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, Stephen Deleonardis, and Salim The Dream.