Why is TikTok asking for my birthday? How to fix glitch revealed

Some TikTok users have reported that they have been prompted by the app to enter their birthday every time they open the app. This can be pretty confusing and frustrating for some, especially when you are using the app to get some relief from the daily chaos.

Upon launching the app, users are presented with the question, “When’s your birthday?” and are informed that the user's age will not be shown publicly. While initially everyone considered it to be a new security feature, people have expressed their frustration at having to fill in the same information every time they open the app.

TikTok's support team has revealed that the app is facing a technical glitch, which is affecting people's following and followers numbers. The glitch could have bought up the birthday question on multiple occasions, but TikTok has not made an official statement on the same.

TikTokSupport @TikTokSupport We’re aware of an issue that is causing some accounts’ Following and/or Followers count to appear as zero. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this. We’re aware of an issue that is causing some accounts’ Following and/or Followers count to appear as zero. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this.

How to fix the birthday glitch on TikTok

This issue was first reported back in May 2021, and has since resurfaced multiple times, much to the annoyance of TikTok loyalists.

The glitch seems to have been fixed as users are no longer complaining about the pesky birthday question popping up. However, if you are among the unlucky few who are still experiencing it, here are a few steps you can take to try to get the app back to normal.

Log out and then log back in: To log out of your account, go to "profile" tab. Then tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right, and select "settings and privacy" and click on "logout." Delete and reinstall TikTok: If logging off and logging back in did not resolve the issue, you can try deleting the app and reinstalling it. However, deleting the app means you will lose all your saved drafts, so make sure you back up the content on your camera roll before you attempt this method. Talk to TikTok support team: If you have tried the above two ways, and still face this issue, you can contact the support team at TikTok. Reach out to the app through their Twitter account and consult with them.

TikTokers react to birthday glitch on Twitter

As with any issue, Twitter is the first to explode with fan reactions and complaints. People expressed their frustration not-so-subtly, asking TikTok for a possible explanation for the glitch.

App users take to Twitter to express their annoyance at the app glitch (image via Twitter/@kroniklesofkira)

MarvelousMan7 @KipKiphunter @tiktok_us stop asking me for my birthday! Fix your damn app. @tiktok_us stop asking me for my birthday! Fix your damn app.

Ryan @sodiumfire83 @hi_im_kenni Same. I’ve had to enter it five times today. It has to be a bug. @TikTokSupport @hi_im_kenni Same. I’ve had to enter it five times today. It has to be a bug. @TikTokSupport

Ash 🕯 @Incognootle Forgive my ignorance but TikTok asked for my birthday and then all my likes and videos got deleted— is the a common glitch or did I do something wrong? Forgive my ignorance but TikTok asked for my birthday and then all my likes and videos got deleted— is the a common glitch or did I do something wrong?

Unfortunately, many users have had their accounts banned since they put in the wrong date of birth, making them less than 13 years old. You have to be at least 13 to have an account on the platform.

_.nnaay._ @ItsssNy12 @TikTokSupport guys you banned my account i put wrong the year because i forgot to put it right and now i can’t have it, can you help me to have it again?? @TikTokSupport guys you banned my account i put wrong the year because i forgot to put it right and now i can’t have it, can you help me to have it again??

issy @issy_mazzone @TikTokSupport Please unban my TikTok account please it’s Isabellamazzone5 it would mean a lot @TikTokSupport Please unban my TikTok account please it’s Isabellamazzone5 it would mean a lot

autumn salazar @xautumnsalazarx @TikTokSupport @issy_mazzone I’m sorry to bother but My tiktok got banned out of no where ( @itsautumntiktok ) I have over 5.2 million followers and i got banned out of no where?? Please help??? I’ve sent many feed backs!!. @TikTokSupport @issy_mazzone I’m sorry to bother but My tiktok got banned out of no where (@itsautumntiktok) I have over 5.2 million followers and i got banned out of no where?? Please help??? I’ve sent many feed backs!!.

The popular short-form content streaming app is no stranger to glitches. Users have previously complained of issues such as comments not loading, videos not loading and like count decreasing on their own. Here's to hoping no more bugs disrupt people's mindless scrolling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far