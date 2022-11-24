Why is Winter House season 2 episode 7 not airing on Bravo this week? New schedule and more details explored

Winter House season 2 episode 7, which was supposed to air on Bravo on Thursday, November 24 at 9 pm ET, will not be broadcasted by the network this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Since most regular viewers will be celebrating the holiday on Thursday, Bravo will not air the fan-favorite series and has rescheduled the episode.

Episode 7 of Winter House season 2 will now air next Thursday, December 1, on Bravo at 9 pm ET. Fans can watch the episode on the Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere.

Instead of Winter House, Bravo will air Back to the Future at 7.30 pm on November 24, 2022. The film will run for two and a half hours on the channel and end at 10 pm ET.

Winter House season 2, episode 7 will portray several layers of relationship problems

Winter House season 2 episode 7, titled If Looks Could Chill, will showcase the cast enjoying a lovely day out while trying to search for fish under the frozen lake. Jason will talk to Lindsay about her miscarriage and how she took the story to the media before letting Jason deal with the news.The episode description reads,

"While some housemates attempt to ice fish, others find drama at a local bar; Jess confesses her love for Kory, but he's unsure if he can commit; after months of strained friendship, Austen takes Lindsay aside for an unusual conversation."

Lindsay was six weeks pregnant with Jason's child when she suffered a miscarriage just a day after finding out she was having a baby. Jason and Lindsay had a complicated relationship and soon broke up after the news. Apart from that, Austen will also have an awkward conversation with Lindsay about their complicated past.

Jess and Kory will talk to other castmates about their relationship problems. While Jess will want to move forward with their connection, Kory will face some difficulties while trying to commit to her.

Recap of Winter House season 2, episode 6

Carl and Lindsay came to the house, and Austen revealed that he would confront Lindsay about putting her hand over his private parts when he was sleeping. Jason planned on having another tough conversation with Lindsay about her miscarriage.

Paige organized a couples figure skating contest and won the game with her partner Craig. The cast members then held a "foxtails and mocktails" dinner party where Lindsay and Carl shared the story of how they met.

The episode description reads,

"With Lindsay and Carl's arrival to Stowe, Kyle, Amanda and Luke are excited to see their besties; Jason hopes to find closure; Austen focuses on mending his broken friendship with Lindsay."

They later said they did not cheat on their then-partners as they only started dating in October after their 'respective' break-up. Lindsay's story did not match Austen's as she had spent a night with him when she was supposed to be with Carl.

Winter House airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episodes are uploaded to the Bravo website and Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere.

