"Why is he yawning": New Napoleon movie poster sparks a meme fest online

As the highly-anticipated release of Ridley Scott's upcoming epic film, Napoleon, is just over a month away, excitement and curiosity are reaching new heights. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is expected to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience.

Recently, two international posters for the film were unveiled, causing a sensation on social media, with a Reddit account sharing the images on r/movies. The first poster showcases the Emperor of the French, standing amidst a vast battlefield, prepared to engage in a monumental conflict against the British army. However, some fans have reacted in a way similar to this comment:

Fans react to the poster (Image via Reddit/@Responsible-Bat-2699)

This poster promises an epic historical drama with gripping battle scenes. The second poster features the hero on horseback, leading a cavalry charge into a battle, hinting at a spectacular recreation of the iconic Battle of Waterloo. These posters provide a tantalizing glimpse into the scale and grandeur of the film, leaving audiences eager for what lies ahead.

The poster of Napoleon generates a range of reactions from fans

After the trailer dropped, Reddit comments about the upcoming film showcased a diverse range of sentiments. Many users express their enthusiasm for the film, eagerly anticipating its depiction of the Napoleonic era and the Battle of Waterloo on the grand scale Ridley Scott is known for.

There is also discussion about Scott's recent filmography and the potential for Napoleon to be a turnaround, especially with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. Technical achievements in historical epics, such as large numbers of extras and epic battle sequences, are also acknowledged.

Some humorous observations by fans include a playful comment about the character's expression in the poster. Additionally, some express their excitement to experience the film in IMAX, emphasizing their love for epic movies on the big screen.

Overall, these comments reflect a mix of excitement, curiosity, and critical scrutiny regarding Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

More about the upcoming Jaoquin Phoenix starrer and director Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott is renowned for his large-scale historical epics, and Napoleon appears poised to be a monumental addition to his filmography. The movie is expected to deliver several breathtaking battle sequences, capturing Napoleon's early campaigns in Egypt and culminating in the dramatic Battle of Waterloo.

Beyond the promise of epic battles, the film will offer a deeper exploration of Napoleon Bonaparte's life, particularly his complex relationship with Empress Joséphine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby. This multifaceted narrative structure sets the film apart, delving into personal and historical dimensions.

While Ridley Scott has a stellar reputation as a director, his recent filmography has been a mix of hits and misses with the general public. A notable example is The Last Duel, which received critical acclaim but underperformed at the box office in 2021. However, historical biopics like Oppenheimer have demonstrated that there is still a keen interest among audiences for period-piece films.

Final thoughts

With Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role and the enduring legacy of Bonaparte, it has the potential to be a surprising hit during the holiday season. The film's epic battle sequences and Scott's reputation as a director make it a compelling cinematic prospect. However, the critical reception upon release will be pivotal in determining the film's success.

The wait is almost over as the film is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2023, offering audiences a grand historical spectacle.

While the posters of Napoleon have already ignited excitement and critique online, fans of epic historical dramas eagerly await the unveiling of Ridley Scott's latest cinematic masterpiece.