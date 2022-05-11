Wilco North American Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American alternative rock band Wilco have announced a tour slated for May through October this year in support of their twelfth album Cruel Country earlier, slated to release on May 24. The band has two singles from the album titled Falling Apart (Right Now) and Tired of Taking It Out on You, which was released on May 10.

Speaking about the recently released single, frontman Jack Tweedy said:

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things. Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose."

Wilco 2022 tour dates 2022

Wilco will perform in Europe starting from June until August. Before kickstarting their European tour, the band will headline their annual Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts.

Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, and Bonnie Prince Billy are also set to appear at the festival. The band will begin its North American Tour on the following dates starting in August.

August 21 -- Cooperstown, NY - Ommegang Brewery

August 23 -- Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

August 25 -- Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 27 -- New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

August 28 -- Martha’s Vineyard, MA - Beach Road Weekend

September 9 -- Madison, WI - The Sylvee

September 11 -- Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

September 12 -- Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

September 14 -- Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 15 -- Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera

September 17 -- San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 20 -- Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 21 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 23 -- Calgary, Alberta - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 24 -- Bozeman, MT - The Elm

October 2 -- Memphis, TN - Mempho Fest at Radians Amphitheatre

October 4 -- New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

October 5 -- New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

October 7 -- Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues Festival

Wilco is slated to release a new album on May 24

Cruel Country is a double album and features twenty-one songs. The album consists primarily of live takes recorded at The Loft, which is the band's recording studio in Chicago. According to reports, the sessions included all six Wilco members in The Loft for the first time since their 2011 album, The Whole Love.

Adding about Tired of Taking It Out On You, Tweedy said:

“I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

Tweedy noted that the recent album has minimal overdubbing and compared their recording approach on Cruel Country to their 2007 album Sky Blue Sky.

Edited by Srijan Sen