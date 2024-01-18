Wild Cards season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Wild Cards is the latest Canadian-American police procedural crime drama series from CBC and The CW. Season 1 of the show was released on the CBC network in Canada on January 10, 2024. In addition to the Canadian release, the first season was released on January 17, 2024, on The CW and the CW app in the US.

Season 1 of the show includes a total of four episodes, with a separate release date for each respective episode. CBC announced the show in June 2023, with the filming being held in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario, from July 2023 to October 2023.

Wild Cards season 1: Release schedule for all episodes

Wild Cards released season 1, episode 1, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Canada and January 17, 2024 in the US. The global release schedule for each episode is as follows:

Episode 1 titled “The Infinity Thief”: Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Episode 2 titled “Show Me the Murder”: Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Episode 3 titled “Howl to Get Away with Murder”: Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Episode 4 titled “Strangers on a Wave”: Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Each episode of season 1 has 43 minutes of runtime. As of now, the first two episodes of the season have been released, and the remaining episodes will be released on their respective release dates.

Where will the series be available to stream?

Wild Cards season 1 is available to watch on television on the CBC network in Canada, and it can also be streamed on the digital streaming platform CBC Gem. In the US, the crime drama series is available on The CW television network and can be streamed on the CW app along with its website.

What is the synopsis of Wild Cards season 1?

Wild Cards season 1 is focused on Cole Ellis, a demoted detective, and Max Mitchell, a con woman. The story starts when Cole arrests Max, and while she is in custody, she helps him with crime-solving. Both get a chance to redeem themselves as they work together using their unique skills.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the series reads:

"A spirited con woman and a demoted by-the-book detective are given the chance to redeem themselves. The catch? They have to find a way to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes.”

Ensemble cast

The ensemble cast of the series includes,

Vanessa Morgan, known for Finding Carter and The Latest Buzz, plays the role of Max Mitchell. Giacomo Gianniotti, known for Reign and Murdoch Mysteries, plays the role of Cole Ellis. Jason Priestley, known for Beverly Hills, 90210, and Call Me Fitz, plays the role of George Graham. Terry Chen, known for Almost Famous and House of Cards, plays the role of Chief Li. Michael Xavier, known for SyFy’s Bitten and Northern Rescue, plays the role of Simmons.

Is there a trailer for Wild Cards season 1?

Yes, a trailer for Wild Cards season 1 was released on December 5, 2023. The trailer showed a con woman named Max and a demoted detective named Cole teaming up to solve crimes. The clip also highlighted that both of them comes from different backgrounds and they must work together to redeem themselves.

As the series' first two episodes have been released, viewers can stream them on CBC and The CW.