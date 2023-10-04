Will there be Ahsoka season 2? Exploring the possibilities of the spinoff's renewal

The first live-action series on Ahsoka, the Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, is winding up, raising questions about Ahsoka season 2. The final episode, released on October 3, closed the storyline on Ahsoka for the moment. The show, which is a spinoff of the original Star Wars, belongs to the Mandoverse and must fit in the overall timeline.

While there is no official news from the production team about a renewal, Ahsoka season 2 has been in speculation since its release. Two parameters predict whether there would be a renewal; one is the positioning of the series in the larger Star Wars canon, and the other is the viewership popularity.

The good news is that the series is making Star Wars fans very happy and has the potential to create a sub-universe of its own. The Jedi apprentice, who appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, besides many other shows in the original universe, continues the journey in this live-action series instead of the previous animated version.

Prospects of Ahsoka season 2 depend on its place in Mandoverse

The production team, Lucasfilm and Disney, have not released any news about Ahsoka season 2. There are various parameters to be considered before the final decision. While fans are hoping for another season, the makers will consider the viewership numbers and the feasibility of continuing the characters in the Mandoverse.

Ahsoka initiated the return of some significant characters into its plot and introduced many villains. It would be unfair to wrap it all up in just an episode. The journey of most of these characters would continue in upcoming series, shows, and movies.

Disney had announced Ahsoka as a miniseries, which is not good news. Just like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, miniseries are meant to give a solo story of the protagonist, who is one of the characters from the main Star Wars canon. They don’t create an ongoing parallel storyline of their own but join the main timeline again.

However, all the characters and threads tied up in a 40-minute show will not be satisfying. With the rejoicing and welcome received by Admiral Thrawn, Ezra, and Baylan, fans will not want them to go so soon.

As discussed before, the Jedi warrior’s story is locked in the larger Mandoverse, and the possibility of Ahsoka season 2 depends on the success of the current series in the Mandoverse timeline. Interlocked with other Mandalorian characters, Ahsoka and all the other characters will continue their journeys to come together in a future Mandalorian movie.

On one hand, Disney referred to Ahsoka as a miniseries. On the other, they referred to the show as season 1 in parentheses, unlike Skeleton Crew or MCU’s Secret Invasion, which were never meant to have another season. This indicates that Lucasfilm and Disney had considered having Ahsoka season 2.

The two companies have been closely monitoring the show's viewership, which got about 7.9/10 on IMDb for the first week and went up to 8.8/10 for the fourth episode and 8.3/10 for the sixth episode. Episode 5 received a whopping 9.3/10 on its viewership scale. The numbers look promising for the makers to feel compelled to go for Ahsoka season 2.

If renewed, what will be the cast and plot of Ahsoka season 2?

The cast would continue to have some of the important characters such as Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson; Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo; Ezra Bridger, played by Eman Esfandi; and Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

There is a high probability that Hera Syndulla (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her child, Jacen Syndulla (played by Evan Whitten), will feature in the second season. There is the likelihood of catching Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn again. Whether Baylan Skoll, Mon Mothma, Huyang, Enoch, and Morgan Elsbeth will continue in Ahsoka season 2 depends on how the story goes.

The plot may focus on Thrawn’s revenge and his attempt to bring the Republic back to power. If any of the warriors from Ahsoka’s team chase Thrawn, the battleground may change to a Star Wars galaxy instead of Peridea.

If Ahsoka wants to win against the large power of a restored Empire, she may need to recruit help from Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin, Grogu, Boba Fett, and many more.

It looks like Ahsoka is crucial for the Mandoverse, renewed for Ahsoka season 2 or not. Fans have to wait for an official word from Disney.

