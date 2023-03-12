Will American Idol season 21 air episode 4 on Oscars 2023 night? Release date, time, and more

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, March 12, 2023, right after the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

The renowned award show is set to air from 7 pm to 10 pm ET, following which ABC will air American Idol at 10.30 pm ET. It will feature a brand new set of contestants performing in the audition round in hopes of impressing the judges and earning a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

This week's episode of American Idol will see a variety of talented singers and musicians displaying their skills in front of the legendary trio of judges - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

The contestants come from all over the country and from diverse backgrounds and cultures to put their best foot forward to secure a ticket. Viewers are set to witness many heartwarming, fun, and inspiring moments.

The reality singing competition has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Fans have already picked their favorite contestants and have been rooting for them to keep pushing forward and take the coveted title. The auditions took place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

What to expect from this week's episode of American Idol?

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent and the season has only begun. Not only have the contestants in every episode come from all walks of life and have delivered iconic performances, they have also left the judges and viewers emotional and inspired by their life-altering stories and messages.

While some managed to impress the judges and get a golden ticket to the Hollywood Week round of the competition, others failed to make their mark and had to head home with the promise of returning stronger. A few others have earned the platinum ticket, which was introduced last season.

The platinum ticket will allow the contestants to sit out of the Hollywood Week round and not only rest their voice but also get the pulse of their fellow competitors.

This season has already seen a few contestants getting the ticket, including Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Elijah McCormick.

Check out which contestants are in the running for a golden or platinum ticket this week.

Colt Glover - country singer and a student from Oklahoma Amara Valerio - soulful pop singer from Yonkers, New York Cay Aliese - soul singer-songwriter from Tennessee Danny Epp - social media singer residing in Tulsa, Oklahoma Hannah Nicolaisen - singer-songwriter from Montgomery, Alabama Rach Lux Karma - metal singer and frontwoman of her own band Reette Thorns - singer from Madison, Wisconsin Savanna Christian Gainey - singer from Florence, South Carolina Tripp Taylor - throwback singer and a viral TikTok sensation

American Idol has only amped up its talent level with the most recent installment, which means there is stiff competition. Katy, Luke, and Lionel are looking for the best of the best and will be filtering contestants out of the Hollywood Week round as well as the Showcase round of the competition.

Viewers are keen to see who makes it to the Top 24 this time around.

Season 21 of the hit reality competition series has viewers hooked to each episode as they witness many talented singers taking to the stage, hoping to impress the judges and viewers. As the season progresses, the best of the lot will take it forward and their fate will be decided by the fans.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of ABC's American Idol this Sunday, March 12, 2023, right after the Oscars at 10.30 pm ET.

