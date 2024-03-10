Will there be Code 8 part 3? Possibility explored based on everything we know

Fans have been curious about the potential release date of Code 8 Part 3 following the enormous success of the Code 8 sequel. Lead stars Robbie and Stephen Amell seem to have plans for the third part, as revealed by the latter this February to Collider.

Code 8: Part II was released on Netflix on February 28, 2024. Catching up on the story of the 2019 original film, it explores the future of Lincoln City's 4% population of superpowered people and their struggle for survival against the government.

In Code 8, Connor (Robbie) helps Garrett (Stephen) and other criminals so he can earn money for his dying mother. In the sequel, after his release from prison, Connor avoids Garrett, but his Psyke addiction and need to protect the 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) force him back.

Stephen Amell talks about the possibility of Code 8 Part 3

In his interview with Movifone in February, Stephen praised Jeff Chan's direction and Chris Paré's writing. About reprising his role as Garrett in Part 2, he said he and Connor were given "wonderful scenes."

Towards Code 8: Part II's end, Garrett is arrested, and Connor takes over the Community Center, looking forward to helping the youth of Lincoln City. Pav is seen recovering from her wound after exposing Sergeant King and having him arrested. One thing that leaves viewers anticipating Code 8 Part 3 is the report of an increase in psyke flow in the city.

Code 8: Part II (Image via Netflix@IMDb)

Several questions arise and remain unanswered, indicating the likelihood of Code 8 Part 3. Talking to Collider in February, Stephen admitted that, according to his belief, the way Part 2 ended, there was a lot more left to be explored. He said he wanted to know what more would happen to Lincoln City and its people.

"We are still very much at the street level of Lincoln City and obviously there has to be a hierarchy up there. So, I think that we tell a compelling story. You do learn more about Robbie’s character and my character and the power population, but it just still very much feels like it’s scratching the surface."

Also, at a recent panel discussion at MegaCon in Orlando, the cousins, on being asked about a third part, stated that the second movie merely "scratched the surface" of what may be in the Code 8 universe.

What could bring on a Code 8 Part 3?

There may have been quite a few loose ends in Code 8: Part II that could lead to the making of Code 8 Part 3.

Garrett's smile in the last scene of part 2 when he hears the news report of Psyke's increasing flow in the city indicates something fishy. Likely, the drug business trust might still be in operation. Maybe after Garrett's arrest, they would bring in a new and more ruthless drug lord.

Also, with the military police and K9s not on the scene anymore, drug trafficking may rise, and those involved may get bolder than before. The crimes may increase, and people like Connor may be threatened more than ever.

Robbie Amell and Sirena Gulamgaus (image via IMDb)

Connor, on the other hand, having saved Pav and taken charge of the youth of Lincoln City, may become more responsible. He may take on the task of teaching them how to use their powers and perhaps form a competent team of proteges to fight against the wrongs.

Garrett is the bad guy in the second part, yet he has some principles for his people, Connor, and Pav. There are lines he would never cross, which could lead the Trust to contemplate replacing him or perhaps killing him in prison. Many people want to know whether Garrett and Connor will reconcile as friends or enemies if Code 8 Part 3 is made.

Watch Connor and Garrett's fate in the sci-fi movie Code 8: Part II on Netflix.