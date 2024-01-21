Will Eddie return in Venom 3? Cast, character, and plot explored

The official release date of Marvel and Sony's Venom 3 is set for winter 2024, with Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock. The third and final installment in Sony's Symbiote trilogy follows Eddie Brock and his alter ego on what is expected to be their final adventure.

Venom 3 is scheduled to make its debut on November 8, 2024, in theaters across the globe (via Sony Pictures). Originally slated for release on July 11, 2024, principal photography on the film began in June 2023. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike forced a halt to production.

Although the official title of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the 2021 film Venom, is still unknown, numerous details about Tom Hardy's portrayal of Eddie Brock have been revealed.

Meet the Venom 3 cast

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (Image via venomovie@Instagram)

There has been no confirmation of any returning cast members for Venom 3, except for Tom Hardy, who will reprise his role as Eddie Brock. Given his fate in the previous film, where he is seen to have taken in some of the symbiote, Stephen Graham might reprise his role as Detective Patrick Mulligan.

Michelle Williams has expressed a desire to return to the film series, even though her casting has not yet been revealed. In the movies Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, she plays Anne Weying, Eddie's ex-fiance. Her brief role as the symbiote in the first two Venom films suggests she may play a larger role in future films.

Insider Daniel Richtman claims that Ejiofor will portray Orwell Taylor, the antagonist of comic books. He is the leader of The Jury, a faction. Each member of this group is outfitted with powerful armored suits and technologies inspired by Tony Stark's innovations, with the main goal being the elimination of Venom.

Juno Temple, who played Ted Lasso, has joined the cast and expressed her excitement about starting production "very, very soon" in an interview with Variety. Reid Scott, who plays Anne's fiancé Dan, and Peggy Lu, who constantly needs a scene to steal as Mrs. Chen, the owner of a convenience store, are two more returning cast members from the franchise.

Will Venom 3 be Tom Hardy's last as Eddie Brock?

Tom Hardy and cast (Image via tomhardy@Instagram)

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tom Hardy referred to the endeavor as the "last dance" and spoke in a manner that may be taken as him getting ready to say goodbye to the Symbiote. He said:

"V3N0M 3 The Last dance - thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew- good friends and family."

He continued:

We’ve come a long way - it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better."

What will Venom 3 be about?

Expand Tweet

In Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Venom 3 is the sixth movie and a follow-up to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The superhero movie is written, co-produced, and directed by Kelly Marcel. It is based on a story she co-wrote with Tom Hardy.

During an interview with Screen Rant, director Andy Serkis of Venom: Let There Be Carnage discussed the possibility of Venom and Spider-Man meeting in the upcoming movie, Venom 3:

"I know everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man. I know that. But I think there’s real mileage in some of the other supervillains that reside in Ravencroft. There’s such fertile ground to be uncovered there. That would be the sandbox I’d be interested in playing in. Who’s lurking in there that could break out?"

Tom Hardy's character Venom has made three film appearances: Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (albeit very briefly). The first one is available to watch on Disney+, while the other two are on Starz.