Will there be Fellow Travelers season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

The heartbreaking conclusion of the series’ grand finale has left fans longing for Fellow Travelers season 2.

Saying goodbye to the beloved characters after eight weeks of captivating storytelling is quite a lot to handle for fans who have been emotionally attached to the series. So, the only thing that can help them to cheer up would be the renewal of the series, which is much anticipated.

During an interview with Max Gao from W Magazine, Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer revealed that fans have been bombarding them with requests for more episodes for Fellow Travelers.

Given the chemistry between the actors and their enthusiasm together again, the impatience among fans to find out whether Fellow Travelers season 2 is greenlit or not has been reaching fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers series.

Why fans shouldn’t raise their expectations for Fellow Travelers season 2

As of now, there's no news regarding Fellow Travelers season 2, either from the showrunners or the cast members of the series.

However, given that the series completely adapted the original book of the same name by Thomas Mallon and remained loyal to the source material, Fellow Travelers season 2 will not be in the cards.

As witnessed in the grand finale, Tim had the toughest battle with AIDS, and despite his deteriorating health, he continued his fight for the cause to bring change. Unfortunately, Tim didn’t survive long and eventually met his ultimate fate.

Given the historical romance political miniseries has reached its conclusion, the expectations of its renewal are extremely thin.

Furthermore, the series tied up all loose ends, leaving no room for even a potential spin-off, showcasing the unresolved plotholes.

Despite Fellow Travelers season 2 not being in the picture, Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer have disclosed to work together on a new project sometime.

During the interview with Max Gao, Matt Bomer revealed that he’d absolutely love the opportunity to work with Jonathan again sometime. Here’s what Matt had to say:

Listen, sign me up to work with Jonathan Bailey anytime. I will bring a tray to his character at the dinner table, honestly! Next time, I have to be British, though.

Currently, there are no known projects involving the two actors in yet another romantic role in the lineup.

However, given how their chemistry has wooed the audience, fans can expect a whole other TV series/movie in the future.

About Fellow Travelers

Fellow Travelers follows the story of Timothy Laughlin and Hawkins Fuller, who get entangled in a romantic relationship amidst the wake of the Lavender Scare (anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments) and Red Scare (fear of communism).

Hawk, an integral member of the State Department, lives a closeted life to safeguard his career, but things take a massive turn after he encounters Tim.

Tim is a young and idealistic congressional staffer with a dream of landing a job at the State Department where he could make a difference.

However, their passionate yet volatile romance adds complexity to their lives, forcing them to grapple with their profound feelings while choosing to maintain a certain level of distance between them.

Where to watch Fellow Travelers season 1?

All eight episodes of Fellow Travelers season 1 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ for viewers in the U.S. and other limited regions where the streaming giant is available.

Fans in the other regions where the Paramount+ services are yet to arrive can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount+ content hub.

The Showtime channels in the U.S. will be rebroadcasting all the episodes weekly. Netflix, Hulu and others have yet to include Fellow Travelers in their massive catalogs.