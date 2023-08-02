Will there be a Hijack Season 2? Everything we know so far

Apple TV+'s Hijack comes to a close on August 2, 2023, and the thriller series has not yet been renewed for a second season. However, Idris Elba, who plays the lead, has expressed his desire for a sequel.

The seven-part miniseries created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director alongside Mo Ali, premiered on the streamer on June 28.

The series stars Idris Elba, best known for his roles in Luther and Extraction 2, among other hits, as Sam Nelson, a proficient corporate business negotiator who uses his skills to mediate an amicable solution when a seven-hour Flight KA29, which is heading from Dubai to London, gets hijacked by a gang of ruthless criminals.

The official synopsis as per IMDb states:

"A plane from Dubai to London is hijacked over a 7-hour flight, while authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

Other cast members include Neil Maskell as Stuart Atterton, the leader of the highjackers; Christine Adams as Marsha Smith-Nelson; Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel; Ben Miles as Captain Robin Allen; Kaisa Hammarlund as Anna Kovacs; Zora Bishop as Deevia Khan; and many more.

Idris Alba seems open to the idea of returning as Hijack's Sam Nelson, but Apple TV+ has no confirmation for a Season 2

The final episode of Apple TV+'s Hijack concluded with an emergency but safe landing, all owing to the efforts of Idris Elba's Sam, who managed to persuade the new hijackers, Amanda, by reaching out to her on an emotional level. All of the passengers were safely rescued, and the hijackers were arrested.

However, Stuart, their leader, escapes and has one final encounter with Sam inside the plane. Stuart has a loaded gun, but Sam uses his wit to cause a distraction and manages to disarm the criminal, who is then arrested by the police.

Given that the miniseries concluded on a peaceful note, there is little to no possibility of the thriller returning for a second season. Moreover, Apple TV + has made no official statement about renewing the same.

Lead actor Idris Elba, who also serves as executive producer, previously told Variety that he is open to the idea of his character [Sam] coming back. However, he also expressed his concerns about Sam not having a base in such a scenario, given that he's not a cop and certainly wouldn't want to return in a similar setting.

According to Variety, the Luther actor said:

"What would be the acceptable scenario that he comes back? He’s not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in."

The outlet mentioned that Elba also talked about his relationship with the streaming service, expressing that he thinks "we're gonna work together again, but we're just not currently set up as official." He reportedly said:

"I love Apple and we love each other and I think we’re gonna work together again, but we’re just not currently in a set up as official. It’s nice having a production deal but there’s restrictions. And I feel like my career as an actor has been so random and different — why change now?”

Speaking of his role as a producer and the lead in the miniseries, Elba further said:

"I wanted just to make sure that I contributed as a producer in that way. So the idea came [from Kay] and we kicked that around and that blossomed into what Hijack was."

There is no official confirmation about the return of the thriller series from Apple TV+.