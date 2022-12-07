Will Jen Shah attend RHOSLC season 3 reunion amid her ongoing legal battle? Co-star Meredith Marks responds

Ahead of RHOSLC (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) star Jen Shah's federal fraud case sentencing early next year, her co-star Meredith Marks hopes Jen, 49, has the chance to appear on the show's season 3 reunion.

Meredith, 50, shared her opinion at the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast taping at City Winery in New York City on Monday, December 5. She said:

“I hope she has a chance to have a voice. She’s been a huge part of not just season three but this entire, you know, show and for her to not have a chance to close all of that out?”

The reality TV star added:

“As this season progresses and transpires, she's hearing things she didn't know about. That’s what happens to all of us. So, for her to not have a chance to address that, to me, would be very sad.”

Jen’s future appearance on RHOSLC is uncertain

Jen’s future on RHOSLC is in jeopardy after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022, after previously denying the allegations against her. She was indicted as part of an alleged telemarketing scheme.

Jen and one of her assistants who appeared on the show, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Utah on March 30, 2021. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release:

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.”

Jen’s was “being sentenced on December 15,” but its been now changed to January 6, 2023. The conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, but according to Jen's plea agreement, she reportedly faces 14 years in prison.

Andy first addressed Jen’s future at BravoCon in October. He hinted that he did not expect Jen’s appearance at future group events. He said:

“Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there.”

However, Andy hopes “to sit down” with Jen and talk to her at some point on camera, as he has a “lot of questions for her.”

RHOSLC Meredith previously also supported Jen amid her legal troubles

Despite their rocky relationship in the past, Meredith has previously supported Jen Shah during her legal troubles.

In the last season on RHOSLC, Meredith lashed out at Jen for liking homophobic tweets aimed at her son Brooks Marks. But when Jen was in the middle of her legal hassles, Meredith set the drama aside and supported her.

During the November 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she told Andy Cohen:

“I don't kick someone when they're down. I felt like she needed support, and I felt like I had a level of understanding of where she was coming from.”

Meredith further explained that since Jen gave her “family clean apologies” and insight into what “she was going through” that made her do such things, she moved on.

Bravo has not announced the filming date for the RHOSLC reunion, but on November 29, Andy tweeted that his team is “gearing up” for the upcoming sit-down.

He even asked fans to send questions for the housewives. Along with Meredith, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow will appear on the season 3 reunion.

RHOSLC airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. Previous episodes of the show can be streamed on Peacock.

