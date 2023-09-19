Will there be Rabbit Hole season 2? Renewal status of the spy thriller explored

Paramount+’s Rabbit Hole has quickly garnered fans worldwide after the release of season 1 of the show. Premiered in March 2023, the spy thriller follows corporate detective Kiefer Sunderland after he is wrongfully accused of murder.

Created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Rabbit Hole is set in New York City and is inspired by a range of political thrillers. This includes Three Days of the Condor, The Manchurian Candidate, Marathon Man, and The Parallax View, something which was confirmed by Kiefer Sutherland in an interview. Here, we look at whether the show is currently slated to return for a season 2.

Rabbit Hole has not yet been renewed for Season 2

Fans will be disappointed to find out that the show has currently not been renewed for a new season. However, this does not mean that it is not in the pipe. Sunderland claimed recently that he is hoping to return for the series after a thrilling 1st season of Rabbit Hole:

“I absolutely adored working on the show, and I absolutely love John [Requa] and Glenn [Ficarra] and their process. And I just absolutely love the cast. It was an extraordinary group of people, and we had an awful lot of fun working, and yeah, I hope we get to do it again.

Sunderland also said that while season 2 has not yet been talked about officially, there is still hope. The actor claimed that considering the uncertainty related to streaming services such as Netflix, there is more stability when it comes to traditional networks:

“It’s so weird now because I did ten years on ’24’, and I did three years of ‘Designated Survivor’, two years of ‘Touch’, and those were all network-based shows — at least ‘Designated Survivor’ ’til the final year, then it was Netflix. With the networks, there was a relationship somehow that would get developed pretty quickly and you would know. You would get a sense it would be leaning one way or another, and you would pretty much know as you were finishing up your season what was going to happen.”

Hence, Paramount+’s assessment of a potential season 2 would be based on the kind of success that the first iteration of the series gathered. The streaming platform has recently been affected heavily due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and has disrupted the schedules of many TV shows.

That seems to be the reason why the stars of the show are being kept in the dark for the time being as well. Still, the fate of a potential season 2 of Rabbit Hole solely lies in the hands of Paramount+. The network has undoubtedly been hampered by the strike and has put a range of other projects on hold as well.

Sunderland’s wholesome interview provided a glimpse into not just Paramount+’s plans, but also the bond between the cast. He claimed that the entire process has been utterly enjoyable, and hoped to return for a season 2.

Sunderland looked quietly enthusiastic about the show's return, claiming that network shows tend to foster ties between artists and management. The actor also claimed that working on set provides them with information about the network's direction.

Hence, while not currently official, an announcement for the new season can be expected in the coming time. The exact date might have a lot to do with external factors, most notably the WGA strikes that have currently frozen the industry.

While the future of the series is still uncertain, fans can watch season 1 of Rabbit Hole on both Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.