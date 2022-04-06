Will RHONJ husbands Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin be able to put the past behind and resolve their differences?

Bravo's RHONJ has taken a new turn this season. In the twelfth installment, the husbands also seem to be receiving a significant amount of screen time. Be it Joe Gorga spending time with his wife Melissa or Evan Goldschneider supporting his wife Jackie, the men have taken center stage.
Two major instances on RHONJ led to the husbands being prominently featured during the episode. The first was Luis Ruelas' video that went viral, and the second was Bill Aydin's argument with Joe Gorga about his wife's behavior. While the former might have faded out, the latter was what was addressed in Episode 10 of the series.
While at Marge Sr.'s (Margaret Josephs' mother) birthday party, Joe and Bill tried to sort out their differences. From the men's dinner night debacle to this week's celebration, both men have had their share of conflict.
While Joe wanted Bill to apologize, Jennifer didn't feel like doing so. However, the duo sorted out their differences. Read on to find out what fans have to say about the interaction.
Fans react to Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin on RHONJ
RHONJ star Joe Gorga wants Bill Aydin to apologize to him
While getting ready for Marge Sr.'s birthday party, Melissa asked Joe Gorga if he was on good terms with Bill. He said that he expected an apology from Bill for Jennifer's behavior.
In Episode 5 of RHONJ, Melissa and Jennifer had a physical altercation over the latter's comments on the Gorga family. While everyone jumped in to resolve the situation, Bill stood aside, not getting involved in the drama. However, this did not sit well with Jennifer or Joe.
While Jennifer had multiple arguments with Bill over the next few episodes about him not supporting her enough, Joe demanded an apology as the cast was kicked out of the Aydin household after the altercation.
During Marge Sr.'s birthday celebration, Joe addressed the issue and said:
"I'm gonna be honest with you. I'm gonna tell you face-to-face. Your wife kicked us out. And it's degrading getting kicked out of your house. Then I thought, 'Well, I'm friends with this guy. So I expected a phone call from you. Should have called me and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry. Whatever the girls are going through, don't worry about it. Let's talk tomorrow.'"
In response to this argument, Bill said:
"I understand that, you know. And my wife is out of place with that. But a lot of stuff happened that night and a lot of things took place leading up to it."
The men also discussed the dinner where Bill left after Joe and Evan confronted him. However, they ultimately decided to resolve their differences.
Teresa Giudice did not get a lot of screen time this episode. However, it seems like that will be taken care of in Episode 11 of RHONJ as she gets into a major argument with Margaret Josephs and begins hurling glasses at her.
Readers can tune in next week on Tuesday, March 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out what transpires among the housewives.