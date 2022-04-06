Will RHONJ husbands Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin be able to put the past behind and resolve their differences?

Bravo's RHONJ has taken a new turn this season. In the twelfth installment, the husbands also seem to be receiving a significant amount of screen time. Be it Joe Gorga spending time with his wife Melissa or Evan Goldschneider supporting his wife Jackie, the men have taken center stage.

Two major instances on RHONJ led to the husbands being prominently featured during the episode. The first was Luis Ruelas' video that went viral, and the second was Bill Aydin's argument with Joe Gorga about his wife's behavior. While the former might have faded out, the latter was what was addressed in Episode 10 of the series.

While at Marge Sr.'s (Margaret Josephs' mother) birthday party, Joe and Bill tried to sort out their differences. From the men's dinner night debacle to this week's celebration, both men have had their share of conflict.

While Joe wanted Bill to apologize, Jennifer didn't feel like doing so. However, the duo sorted out their differences. Read on to find out what fans have to say about the interaction.

Fans react to Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin on RHONJ

chels✨ 🔮 @cshell0314 🥹 🥴🤦🏼‍♀️ Joe Gorga saying he’s not a girl and I do not do the drama as he demands an apology from bill for “hurting his feelings” is the perfect contradiction I needed to hear tonight.🥴🤦🏼‍♀️ #RHONJ Joe Gorga saying he’s not a girl and I do not do the drama as he demands an apology from bill for “hurting his feelings” is the perfect contradiction I needed to hear tonight. 😂🥹😭🥴🤦🏼‍♀️ #RHONJ https://t.co/FabMiILBq2

𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚍𝚎𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜🌴👑✨ @Rissy_____ Joe Gorga replaced Melissa as a housewife this season apparently. #RHONJ Joe Gorga replaced Melissa as a housewife this season apparently. #RHONJ

Looking Through Magnify Glass @withamagnifier

#RHONJ Joe switched to be was hurt and did not address what he called Bill's wife. Joe switched to be was hurt and did not address what he called Bill's wife.#RHONJ

Rothweiler Events @RothweilerEvent I wish Bill had gone back at Joe G about his allegations...like ANY of them #RHONJ I wish Bill had gone back at Joe G about his allegations...like ANY of them #RHONJ

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 It must be the restaurant. Joe started a fight with his sister, 10 years ago and now wants to start with Bill. It can't be Joe! #RHONJ It must be the restaurant. Joe started a fight with his sister, 10 years ago and now wants to start with Bill. It can't be Joe! #RHONJ https://t.co/5QEpjwocbs

Will Smith’s back hand @willjames93 And, BECAUSE of the fact that Joe got involved, Jennifer was looking at Bill to get involved and when he didn’t, it made her even more mad at him. She was thinking “well shot her husband inserted himself in it & he defended her, why didn’t mine do the same?” #RHONJ And, BECAUSE of the fact that Joe got involved, Jennifer was looking at Bill to get involved and when he didn’t, it made her even more mad at him. She was thinking “well shot her husband inserted himself in it & he defended her, why didn’t mine do the same?” #RHONJ

Jon E Bravo @JonEBravo7 Why would Joe Gorga think he’s anywhere near the top of Bill’s mind after his affair just became public knowledge? Get out of here with being owed an apology #RHONJ Why would Joe Gorga think he’s anywhere near the top of Bill’s mind after his affair just became public knowledge? Get out of here with being owed an apology #RHONJ

Blabbing Bravo. @blabbingbravo



#RHONJ Chile, Joe Gorga will argue with a frickin wall if that means he'll get more camera time. Chile, Joe Gorga will argue with a frickin wall if that means he'll get more camera time.#RHONJ https://t.co/jp8D5CDdxW

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 Joe Gorga- sometimes the woman have stupid arguments. Says the person trying to start crap at a party. #RHONJ Joe Gorga- sometimes the woman have stupid arguments. Says the person trying to start crap at a party. #RHONJ

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy #RHONJ Bill saying “sometimes getting involved in women’s issues” and they show Joe’s face Bill saying “sometimes getting involved in women’s issues” and they show Joe’s face 😂 #RHONJ https://t.co/Li1Ptf22tQ

ʚsebasɞ @realitysebas i really hate all of the men segments in rhonj why are they giving joe gorga more screentime than some their housewives #RHONJ i really hate all of the men segments in rhonj why are they giving joe gorga more screentime than some their housewives #RHONJ https://t.co/KYFJxKIloz

RHONJ star Joe Gorga wants Bill Aydin to apologize to him

While getting ready for Marge Sr.'s birthday party, Melissa asked Joe Gorga if he was on good terms with Bill. He said that he expected an apology from Bill for Jennifer's behavior.

In Episode 5 of RHONJ, Melissa and Jennifer had a physical altercation over the latter's comments on the Gorga family. While everyone jumped in to resolve the situation, Bill stood aside, not getting involved in the drama. However, this did not sit well with Jennifer or Joe.

While Jennifer had multiple arguments with Bill over the next few episodes about him not supporting her enough, Joe demanded an apology as the cast was kicked out of the Aydin household after the altercation.

During Marge Sr.'s birthday celebration, Joe addressed the issue and said:

"I'm gonna be honest with you. I'm gonna tell you face-to-face. Your wife kicked us out. And it's degrading getting kicked out of your house. Then I thought, 'Well, I'm friends with this guy. So I expected a phone call from you. Should have called me and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry. Whatever the girls are going through, don't worry about it. Let's talk tomorrow.'"

In response to this argument, Bill said:

"I understand that, you know. And my wife is out of place with that. But a lot of stuff happened that night and a lot of things took place leading up to it."

The men also discussed the dinner where Bill left after Joe and Evan confronted him. However, they ultimately decided to resolve their differences.

Teresa Giudice did not get a lot of screen time this episode. However, it seems like that will be taken care of in Episode 11 of RHONJ as she gets into a major argument with Margaret Josephs and begins hurling glasses at her.

Readers can tune in next week on Tuesday, March 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out what transpires among the housewives.

