"Will Smith is a wonderful human being": Sadhguru addresses Oscar slap controversy amid former's Academy ban

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards is still trending news on the internet today. Several well-known people have responded to the incident, and the most recent to respond was Sadhguru.

In an interview with a news outlet, the host said that the one person the Indian guru met recently was Smith and mentioned the incident at the Oscars. The host also asked Sadhguru, “Where do you stand when it comes to non-violence?”

Sadhguru replied:

“See, from what I know of Will, Will is a wonderful human being. Absolutely wonderful human being. At the same time, does he have a right to go on stage and hit somebody? Absolutely no. In public places, people going and expressing themselves in violent ways must be absolute no. Not just for him, for anybody for that matter. But at the same time, we are developing a culture.”

Sadhguru also recalled another incident:

“You know what happened in one of the finals of the football in the World Cup Football where Zidane went and head-butted somebody. Is it a good thing to do? No, you lost the cup, that’s not the point. The point is once you display that thing that will become the norm in the society, everybody thinks you can punch somebody in the face. So that should be absolutely no.”

He continued and mentioned,

“But at the same time, we are heading towards a culture. I can pick up your mother and discuss ugly things about her. I can pick up your wife and say ugly things about her. This must also be contained a little bit. All right? If I want to make jokes about you or your family, I should know you that well, that I can sit with you in private and make jokes about you.”

Will Smith and his family have met Sadhguru

Will Smith, along with his family, spent time with Sadhguru back in 2020. The founder of the Isha Foundation was on a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the United States at the time and met the Bad Boys star as part of the trip.

Sadhguru also posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram at the time, which featured glimpses of the meeting that were all about life lessons. Sadhguru arrived at Smith’s residence on his bike. During the conversation, Smith said:

“Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called Inner Engineering. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.”

Sadhguru also posted pictures of the meeting on social media and said that it was a pleasure to spend time with Will’s family.

Will Smith banned from the Oscars for ten years

Will Smith is not permitted to attend the Oscars for ten years (Image via Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

Will Smith was recently banned from attending the Oscars for ten years. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors came to the decision after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Smith said that he respects the decision and that his actions were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. He added that he hurt a lot of people, including Rock, his family, friends, loved ones, and all those who were watching the event at home.

The 53-year-old also resigned from AMPAS on April 1. The organization’s Board of Governors initially considered options like disinvites to future Academy Awards, a fine, or a lawsuit for disrespecting the Oscar brand. He was a member of the Academy from 2001 and joined it five years after the release of his 1996 film, Independence Day.

