Will there be The Amazing World of Gumball season 7? Exploring the return of the series

The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 is anticipated to make its debut on Cartoon Network around the middle of 2024. Season 6's gripping finale, The Inquisition, left all fans hanging, wondering about the fate of our cherished characters. In this episode, school superintendent Evil, brought to life by guest star Garrick Hagon, arrives at Elmore Junior High with a peculiar agenda.

His mission was to eliminate all traces of cartoonish behavior, transforming the inhabitants of Elmore into realistic, live-action individuals, much like himself. In the midst of this bizarre transformation, Gumball and Darwin sprung into action, racing against time to rescue their friends and restore normalcy. Their valiant efforts were not in vain, as they successfully reversed the transformations.

The episode took a weird turn when Rob awoke late at night in the school, only to witness the school being consumed by a mysterious void, leaving all with an unresolved cliffhanger that kept fans eagerly awaiting The Amazing World of Gumball season 7.

Exploring The Amazing World of Gumball season 7's mysterious comeback

The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

The Amazing World of Gumball, a popular animated comedy series, follows the adventures of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old blue cat, and his adopted brother Darwin, a goldfish, in the fictional city of Elmore. It continued for six long seasons, with a total of 240 episodes, and finally ended on June 24, 2019.



The sixth season of the series featured a notable 44 episodes on Cartoon Network, firmly establishing itself as the most extensive season in the show's history. As the sixth season concluded, a rather perplexing development unfolded when Rob, under peculiar circumstances, awoke one late evening within the confines of the school and witnessed a supervoid consuming everything.

It left the audience grappling with an unresolved cliffhanger and kept fans in eager anticipation for the forthcoming arrival of The Amazing World of Gumball season 7. Meanwhile, there had been a lot going on with the release of season 7. In 2016, the show’s creator, Ben Bocquelet, announced on Twitter that there would be no more episodes of the show.

Then in June 2023, Bocquelet and the show’s director, Mic Graves, attended the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market, where they presented a teaser for The Amazing World of Gumball season 7.

The teaser confirmed that the show would continue from where it left off in the sixth season finale and that it would not be a spin-off or a sequel, but a new season of the original series.

The teaser also showed some glimpses of the new animation styles. The teaser revealed the new adventures that the characters would embark on. It was met with positive reactions from the fans, who were happy to see that the show was not over and that they would get to see more of their favorite characters and their hilarious antics.

Exploring the enigmatic World of Gumball: A recap of season 6 finale

In the previous season on CN, viewers went on an exciting journey through the seemingly calm but secretly dangerous city of Elmore. In the thrilling climax of season 6, aptly named The Inquisition, viewers were fully engrossed in an extraordinary day at school, witnessing the anthropomorphic characters undergo a perplexing metamorphosis into bona fide human beings.

The culprit behind this bizarre transformation turned out to be none other than Superintendent Evil, a purveyor of normative human behavior. With a demeanor marked by stringency, ruthlessness, apathy, and cruelty, he imposed rigid standards of normalcy upon the students.

One by one, the students fell victim to his peculiar machinations, undergoing a startling metamorphosis into human counterparts. This left Gumball and Darwin paralyzed with fear.



However, our dynamic duo, armed with their characteristic wit and resourcefulness, joined forces to undo the hypnotic spell and revert their friends to their original forms. Gradually, the students began to discern the sinister motives of Superintendent Evil and rallied together to confront his tyranny.

In a heart-pounding showdown that unfolded in mere seconds, the superintendent made a hasty retreat down the corridor, only to stumble and fall headlong. As the students closed in on him, ready to expose his true intentions, a shocking revelation ensued: the supposed superintendent was none other than Rob in disguise, masquerading as a human.

While the jubilant citizens of Elmore reveled in their newfound freedom, Rob became the first to encounter the enigmatic Void. He tumbled into its glitch-like abyss, dragging the entire school into its clutches. And thus, Sseason 6 concluded, leaving viewers in eager anticipation for The Amazing World of Gumball season 7, with a nearly four-year wait ahead for the next installment.