Will there be The Changeling season 2? Renewal possibility explored

The Changeling season 1 will end on October 13, 2023, on Apple TV+. The next question that lingers in our minds is, "Will there be The Changeling season 2?" The answer is no. The series has not been officially renewed by Apple Studios for its second season at the time of writing.

The series is known for its unique kind of story in the horror genre, which mostly received negative reviews due to its complicated plot. This is because the story starts with a father searching for his missing wife and child, and then the plot suddenly changes into a myth-based one, diverging from the main characters.

In response to this criticism, director and executive producer Jonathan van Tulleken told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I’m very proud, and I’m even weirdly proud of the negative reviews because I feel like even the negative reviews are saying: ‘Holy s**t, they really tried something.’ And that’s the kind of TV I’m interested in making."

The Changeling season 2 renewal: Possibility explored

The Changeling is a series by Apple Productions and Annapurna Studios that is based on the medieval European mythical creature named changeling. It is believed that sometimes fairies will steal human babies and replace them with their own offspring. This concept is introduced in this series with the new dimension of including cult practices.

The series is based on the 2017 bestselling novel of the same name by Victor LaValle. It is a contemporary dark fantasy novel that follows Apollo Kagwa, a rare book dealer and new father in New York City, as he investigates mysterious events surrounding his wife's actions, uncovering a hidden world of folklore and myth. The novel explores themes of parenthood, love, identity, and storytelling.

The series also deals with the same story but infuses further improved plots, like real trauma and pain. Jonathan van Tulleken told The Hollywood Reporter that the lead actor of this series, LaKeith Stanfield, needed it to be evocative:

"Kelly wanted to write something that was challenging and evocative and dealt with very complex issues in the way that the best horror and, frankly, fairytales can. That’s what stories are there to do: Help us engage with real trauma and real pain. And she wanted to do that in a way that honored the novel."

Why reviews matter in The Changeling season 2 renewal?

With this much-twisted plot in the story, Jonathan also stated that there is a possibility of further development in the storyline, as season 1 is only halfway through Victor’s book.

"The world is there to be expanded incredibly, and I hope that people feel that at the end and that they’re excited to see it expand outwards. Where we end is only halfway through Victor’s book."

So, we can expect the plot to be developed for a second season of The Changeling. But Apple Productions hasn't released any official information about it yet. The series’ rating is also one of the factors that affects the renewal. Initially, The Changeling received criticism for its complicated story. Here are the ratings from top sites:

IMDb: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

Common Sense Media: 3/5

It is speculated that the negative criticism and the average ratings may be the reason for the delay in season 2 renewal announcement. With Jonathan’s statement that more than half the story is available even after season 1, we can expect The Changeling season 2, but not anytime soon.