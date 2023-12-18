Will there be Vigil season 3? Renewal possibilities of the series explored

As the suspenseful second season of Vigil concludes, fans are left wondering if the gripping detective drama will return for Vigil season 3. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie have captivated audiences with their performances as Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre, but will their characters embark on another investigation?

As viewers anticipate the next chapter, questions about the release date, potential cast returns, and the thematic direction of the series arise. While there is no official update about the series’ continuation, in this article, we delve into the prospects of Vigil season 3, analyzing statements from the show's creator, Tom Edge, and key cast members.

Potential for Vigil season 3

While there's no official confirmation, creator Tom Edge hinted at the possibility during a pre-season Q&A event. Edge emphasized the importance of having "something urgent to be said" before considering a new season.

When asked if he and executive producer Jake Lushington had thought about a third outing, Tom said,

"I think we never take anything for granted in terms of actors because our actors are incredible and have so many jobs and it's a useful thought to think we have to have a shot at earning their time and their pick. But I will say, the world does not seem short on turbulence and on questions."

Speaking at the same event, Rose Leslie humorously remarked that for Vigil season 3, she would need to get pregnant again, referencing her character Kirsten's pivotal pregnancy storyline in season 2 and the exploration of Amy and Kirsten's relationship also motivated Suranne Jones to return for the second season.

While Vigil season 3 remains uncertain, if green-lit, the timeline is challenging to predict. Season 2 arrived more than two years after the first, suggesting a potential 2025 release at the earliest.

Vigil season 3: Potential returning cast

Should Vigil return for a third season, fans can expect Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie to reprise their roles as Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre. However, beyond the main characters, the returning cast is less certain.

In previous seasons, Gary Lewis (Robertson) and Orla Russell (Poppy) were the only additional actors present in both seasons. The second season introduces Dougray Scott as Marcus Grainger, a military man convinced of a saboteur within Air Force ranks.

Vigil: Series recap

Vigil is a British police procedural TV series created by Tom Edge and produced by World Productions. Set in Scotland, the plot of season 1 unfolded primarily on a fictional ballistic missile submarine of the Royal Navy.

The plot follows Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva from the Scottish Police Service as she investigates a death on HMS Vigil, the nuclear-powered submarine, occurring after the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler.

The first series garnered positive reviews and was renewed for a second season, which debuted on 10 December 2023. Vigil season 2 reunites DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre, exploring the dark secrets of drone warfare.

This storyline takes the detectives from a Scottish weapons test site to the Middle East, delving into a dark investigation involving murders, rogue drones, and international arms dealing.

As the mysteries of Vigil season 2 unfold, the prospect of Vigil season 3 tantalizes fans. As fans navigate the aftermath of season 2, the anticipation for Vigil season 3 remains high, promising an engaging continuation of the acclaimed detective drama. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the series on BBC iPlayer.