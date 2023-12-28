Will there be Winter House season 4? Renewal possibility explored

As Winter House season 3 continues to drop truth bombs along with its narrative, fans of the Bravo show are already eager for a fourth season. As of now, Bravo has neither confirmed nor denied a possible Winter House season 4. However, according to Distractify, the show might not return for a fourth season as the viewership for season 3 has been lower than expected.

Winter House first premiered in 2021, with the lineup consisting mostly of Summer House stars. The show markedly decided to borrow the central premise from Summer House and ended up flipping it on its head. Instead of warm tropical beaches, a group of contestants were tied together at a mountain resort and were allowed to be in their habitat.

While Winter House season 3 is still airing, it is early days to predict the fate of a possible season 4. Bravo poured several stars from many of its other shows, including Tom Sandoval and Katie Flood, into the third season of the show, and the viewership ratings have been sort of a mixed blessing, and the potential fourth season accordingly hangs in the balance.

Will there be a Winter House season 4?

According to ScreenRant, Bravo hasn't yet officially renewed Winter House for a fourth season. Judging by the show's previous release trends, filming typically takes place during the early months of any given year.

In this case, if the show were to make a comeback in 2024, the filming must necessarily begin soon, and Bravo would inadvertently have to make a statement regarding the renewal of the show.

One may get a sense of the stakes involved in Bravo's decision to renew the show by looking at the ratings graph for the ongoing third season. On the surface, it seems like Winter House season 3 isn't grabbing all the eyeballs that it was previously expected to.

According to TV Deets, the total viewership figures for the third season currently amount to between 310,000 and 398,000. On the other hand, the second season of the show saw a much higher total viewers, tallying between 344,000 and 507,000 viewers. It can be said with certainty that viewership has taken a hit with the airing of the third season.

To put things into perspective, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 is currently airing on Bravo and has hit a season-high with a total of 565,000 viewers tuning in, according to TV Deets. It is only natural for the network to focus its energies on its high-performing shows rather than its underperforming titles. Therefore, fans will have to wait until Bravo renews the show for a fourth season.

What's happening in Winter House season 3?

Despite the absence of news surrounding the potential fourth season, season 3 has seen scathing confrontations and shocking conflicts between the cast members, and Bravo can only hope to cash in on the drama by taking it a step further in the reunion episode.

The blog Daily Dish by Bravo TV recently hyped an impending reunion episode with Andy Cohen, which is expected to bring the entire cast together, including Amanda Batula, Daniella Olivera, and others.

Kyle Cooke, Sam Feher, Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Maria White, along with Tom Schwartz, Kory Keefer, Jordan Emmanuel, Brian Benny, and newcomer Casey Craig, are also expected to be included in the reunion.