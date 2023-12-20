Winter 2023: 7 footwear trends to stay cozy and stylish

Footwear trends in winter are notably significant. In this chilly season, the footgear should strike a balance between fashion and functionality, ensuring both warmth and style are met.

This year has been a rollercoaster of the shoe trends. The Spring/Summer runways highlighted the charm of ballet flats and Mary Janes, whereas patent leather reigned supreme during Fall/Winter.

After evaluating all the trends, keeping the chilly season's essentials in mind, the Sportskeeda team has collected several shoe trends for winter, equally offering a cozy touch along with a modish appeal.

Moreover, the festive season has already begun, demanding footwear that complements the lively outfit. Opting for a knee-length boot is a savvy choice as it protects from the chilly weather, exuding the fad as well. The pointy heels are equally substantial, amplifying the gorgeous allure.

More footwear trends are discussed below.

Winter footwear trends continue to revolve around pointy heels and more assortment

1) Over-the-knee boots

Probably, over-the-knee boots are the real saviors of each fashion purist, withstanding from winter. This footwear trend is a savvy solution to the 'No Pants' trend, exuding chic appeal. One can pair it with oversized outfits. Also, wearing a mini skirt or dress can complement the shoe pretty well.

2) Kitten Heels

The tiny kitten heel adds a dainty appeal to any wardrobe. Also, its minuscule structure seems pretty comfortable even for beginners. The best part about kitten heels is that one can match them with any attire, adaptable for any occasion.

3) Ballet Flats

2023 is the year of ballet flats, showcasing an array of iterations. As the winter footwear trend, ballet flats incessantly cater to the foot, providing a modish appeal. A pair of Mary Jane adds glamour to this library. Pairing socks with these flats brings forth the classic captivation, accentuating feminine enchantment.

4) Pointy Toe

From runways to street style, pointy shoes prevail in the fashion realm. The sharp prong of the shoes offers the glamourous allure, which can be integrated into heels and boots. Moreover, its pointy enchantment fills the bill for both formal and casual outfits.

5) Metallic Allure

The glitz of metallic allure in shoes becomes an enticing footwear trend throughout this year and it stays here in winter, too. Adding the shiny golden or silver silhouette to the muted tonal outfit offers a transition from boring to majestic appeal. Moreover, for the holiday season, metallic footwear is imperative.

6) Sneakers

Due to the evolution of the sneaker industry, the assortment of these shoes is in abundance in retail stores. Also, designers' collaboration with the sneaker juggernauts propels the collection. Starting from the dad shoe trend to the classic sneakers, winter footwear shopping is incomplete without a pair.

From the athlete's wardrobe essentials to chic fashion, sneakers became a staple. In this winter, one can embrace the chunky wedge sneakers for the modish look. Also, sleek, minimalistic sneakers can be a good option though.

7) UGGs

No matter how many footwear trends come and go, there have to be some signatory winter shoes. Nothing but the UGGs are the best to define it. The fluffy, oversized shoes offer a cozy feeling along with a casual appeal, calling winter the Ugg season. It can be paired with structured jeans, a mini skirt, or oversized sweaters.

Picking up the perfect shoe for the winter season seems like an arduous task where one needs to consider both fashion and comfort. The fashion experts, however, shared an array of ideas regarding winter footwear trends.

Starting from Mary Jane or ballet flats, the year has been named after it and it is still in trend. Also, adding metallic touches to the footwear seems like an addition to the shoe rack for the festive season.

Beyond these aforementioned footwear trends, one can opt for chunky loafers that are never off-duty in the fashion realm. Also, the patent leather silhouettes can be stored for the chilliest day in the season.