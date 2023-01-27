Wireless Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price and more

UK-based Wireless Festival, scheduled for July this year, has announced its lineup.

The festival is set to take place from July 7 to 9 at Finsbury Park in London. The headliners announced for the Wireless festival include Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and D-Block Europe. More artists for the festival are likely to be announced soon. Check out the full lineup of the festival below.

The Wireless festival is also set to feature 50 Cent as its special guest along with hosts DJ Target, Kenny Allstar, Nadia Jae, Remi Burgz, Seani B, and Tiffany Calver, among others.

Presales for the Wireless festival are currently available via the website. Three UK mobile customers can get their hands on tickets before the general public. They will have to download and register with Three+ app. Barclaycard customers can also access a limited presale and receive 10% off tickets.

Various ticket options are available for the Wireless festival

The general onsale for the festival tickets will start from January 27 at 10.00 am GMT. Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are separately priced at £80, £90, and £80 respectively.

3-day weekend plan ticket is priced at £230

2-day Friday and Saturday tickets are priced at £155

2-day Saturday and Sunday tickets are priced at £155

2-day Friday and Sunday tickets are priced at £155

Here is the lineup for all three days:

Friday, July 7

Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti

Metro Boomin

Lancey Foux

Latto

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Kenny Allstar

Remi Burgz

Saturday, July 8

Travis Scott

Headie One

Bryson Tiller

Joey Badass

Flo

Clavish

Mariah The Scientist

Nadia Jae

Tiffany Claver

Sunday, July 9

D Block Europe

50 Cent

Lil Durk

Pop Caan

Lil Tjay

Dexta Daps

Glorilla

Black Sherif

Dreya Mac

DJ Target

Seani B

More about the headliners

TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX I’ll be back when it’s album time I’ll be back when it’s album time

The headliners at the Wireless festival include Travis Scott, who is slowly making his return to music festival’s this year after the infamous Astroworld Tragedy that claimed several lives due to a crowd crush in Houston in 2021.

Scott is also set to headline the Primavera festival later this year. He is also likely to release his fourth studio album, Utopia, soon.

In a 2021 interview with CR Men, giving some insight into the album, Travis Scott noted:

“Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication—you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about. You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture—nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication. Because that’s the dystopian sh*t we’re in right now. It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what?”

Also among the headliners at the Wireless music festival is Grammy-nominated rapper Playboi Carti, who also hinted at his new work in an interview with XXL. He noted that his upcoming album is inspired by changes in his life.

“Love. S*x. Drugs. Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly.”

The lineup will additionally feature D-Block Europe, which is a British hip-hop collective consisting of Adam Nathaniel Young Adz Williams, Ricky Earl Dirtbike LB Banton, and Lil Pino. They are popular for their singles Large Amounts, Darling, Nasty, among others.

