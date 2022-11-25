“With Tristan!? Really!?”: Fans upset as Kim Kardashian posts 'Friendsgiving' photos with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian came under fire recently after she posted pictures with Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson from a Thanksgiving celebration this week.

Kim posted the pictures on Twitter and Instagram where she and Tristan were spotted having "Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick," a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility.

However, the photos received severe backlash online as the NBA player had cheated on Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian multiple times during their relationship.

One fan tweeted:

Sha C @Sha74Love @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 With Tristan!? Really!? 🤦🏽‍♀️ that’s great he’s the father of ur niece, but put a period at the end of that sentence. Dude straight up disrespected your sister MULTIPLE times. U don’t need to hang with him. WHY!?? @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 With Tristan!? Really!? 🤦🏽‍♀️ that’s great he’s the father of ur niece, but put a period at the end of that sentence. Dude straight up disrespected your sister MULTIPLE times. U don’t need to hang with him. WHY!??

"He's had enough chances" - Fans react to Kim being seen with Tristan at the detention facility

Fans took to social media to express their displeasure at Kim attending a Thanksgiving event with Tristan Thompson, who has cheated multiple times on her sister Khloe:

Emma☘️ @therealemz76 @khloekardashian #tristan Why on earth Kim is hanging out with Tristan is beyond me! Unless it’s something that involves his children with Khloe, there’s no way would I be in his company! Let’s hope Khloe isn’t so stupid to get back with him! @KimKardashian Why on earth Kim is hanging out with Tristan is beyond me! Unless it’s something that involves his children with Khloe, there’s no way would I be in his company! Let’s hope Khloe isn’t so stupid to get back with him! @KimKardashian @khloekardashian #tristan https://t.co/T9OojsH84I

Monica Lau @MonilchLAU @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 All I can have in my head is that Tristan cheated Khloe not just one or two or three, multiple times but forgiving is divine 🤷🏻‍♀️ @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 All I can have in my head is that Tristan cheated Khloe not just one or two or three, multiple times but forgiving is divine 🤷🏻‍♀️

Crabbyjacq McGoo @Crabbyjacq @charbrown23 @Br1tt4nyT @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 l think it means Tristan is still very much part of the family unit. Kim could be doing anything with anyone today and she is including Tristan, ummm, we're being groomed. @charbrown23 @Br1tt4nyT @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 l think it means Tristan is still very much part of the family unit. Kim could be doing anything with anyone today and she is including Tristan, ummm, we're being groomed.

Tess Trainor @TessTrater12 @KimKardashian If there is ANOTHER Tristan redemption arc I’m going to be pissed! @KimKardashian If there is ANOTHER Tristan redemption arc I’m going to be pissed!

Tsion @Tweet_Tsi @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 Eww why are you hanging out with Tristan? Lol @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 Eww why are you hanging out with Tristan? Lol

bells @belli_dinelli @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 Can we seriously be done with Tristan, he's had enough chances @KimKardashian @RealTristan13 Can we seriously be done with Tristan, he's had enough chances

Tristan Thompson's recent scandal involved cheating on Khloe Kardashian. He fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while still being in a committed relationship with the Good American founder and also having a second child with her via surrogacy. The entire drama around the same was documented on the premiere episode of The Kardashians season 2.

Khloe revealed that the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving, following which she found out about her boyfriend's infidelity in the first week of December last year.

She confessed to not being able to enjoy the birth of her son because of the ordeal. In a confessional on the Hulu show, she mentioned how she was going through a difficult time.

"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now. 'Cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

Khloe also opened up and cleared the air around the timelines of the former couple planning for a surrogate baby and Tristan's scandal. She said:

"All I know is, I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."

The NBA player shares four-year-old daughter True Thompson and now a three-month-old son with Khloe Kardashian. However, the former couple's relationship has always been a rocky one, considering the number of times he's cheated on her.

Tristan was first caught cheating on Khloe the weekend before their daughter True's birth in April 2018. Although she forgave him for the same, he was seen being intimate with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. While he was given yet another chance, it was the recent scandal after which Khloe made her mind up to finally leave him for her own good.

