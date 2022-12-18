Witt Lowry Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer and rapper Witt Lowry has announced a tour scheduled for 2023, in support of his fourth album, If You Don’t Like The Story Write Your Own, which was released earlier this month. The tour will kick off on February 17, 2023, at The Studio at the Factory in Dallas, Texas, and will go on till April 2, at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California.

Witt Lowry’s new album features a double platinum single, Into Your Arms, which went viral internationally. It also charted in the Shazam Top 10 in multiple countries and ranked at number 164 globally. The new album lasts for a little over an hour and boasts 16 songs.

Witt @WittLowry VIP and GA tickets available now! I cannot wait for you all to experience this album live! I just want to say thank you to every single person that grabs a ticket to a show, it truly means the world to me! Can’t wait to scream these lyrics at the top of our lungs! LET’S GOOOOOOO! VIP and GA tickets available now! I cannot wait for you all to experience this album live! I just want to say thank you to every single person that grabs a ticket to a show, it truly means the world to me! Can’t wait to scream these lyrics at the top of our lungs! LET’S GOOOOOOO! https://t.co/LlGfAgyw2F

The artist graduated with a degree in graphic design and later chose to explore his true passion as he chose music as a career. Witt Lowry’s original name is Mark Laurence Richard, Jr. He chose his stage name as a combination of the witty and funky version of his last name.

Witt Lowry Tour 2023 tickets and dates

Tickets for the Witt Lowry tour are currently available via the artist’s official website, or via Ticketmaster.

February 17 -- The Studio at the Factory -- Dallas, TX

February 18 -- The Rock Box -- San Antonio, TX

February 19 -- Antone’s -- Austin, TX

February 24 -- Hell at The Masquerade -- Atlanta, GA

February 27 -- The Fillmore Philadelphia -- Philadelphia, PA

March 1 -- Brighton Music Hall -- Allston, MA

March 3 -- Toad’s Place -- New Haven, CT

March 4 -- Bowery Ballroom -- New York, NY

March 7 -- Mahall’s Cleveland, OH

March 8 -- Skully's Music-Diner -- Columbus, OH

March 10 -- Velvet Underground -- Toronto, Canada

March 11 -- The Loving Touch -- Ferndale, MI

March 12 -- The Intersection -- Grand Rapids, MI

March 14 -- Subterranean -- Chicago, IL

March 16 -- Fine Line Music Cafe -- Minneapolis, MN

March 17 -- xBk Live -- Des Moines, IA

March 18 -- Bottleneck -- Lawrence, KS

March 21 -- Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes' Other Side -- Denver, CO

March 25 -- Fortune Sound Club -- Vancouver, Canada

March 26 -- Neumos -- Seattle, WA

March 28 -- Hawthorne Theatre -- Portland, OR

March 31 -- The Roxy Theatre -- Los Angeles, CA

April 2 -- Constellation Room -- Santa Ana, CA

More about Witt Lowry

Witt Lowry kick-started his career with his first mixtape titled Headphone Hero, which was followed by another one titled Kindest Regards in 2013. The mixtapes were released on social media.

In 2015, he released his official debut LP Dreaming with Our Eyes Open, which focussed on songs about life and dreams. In 2017, he released the album I could Not Plan This, which included the single Lately featuring Dia Frampton.

The album debuted on Billboard 200 upon release. It also hit the #1 spot on iTunes Hip Hop in all major markets around the world. Witt Lowry has also released several singles including Piece of Mind 4 and Into Your Arms.

In 2019, he released his third album, Nevers Road, which debuted on the Billboard 200 chart. The album reached number 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-hop Album Sales Chart as well as number 1 on Billboard's Rap Album Sales Chart.

