Wizkid 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates and more

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid has announced a series of US tour dates for 2023. The tour begins on March 3, 2023, in Houston and ends on April 7, 2023, in Inglewood, California. The announcement comes shortly after Wizkid finished a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden. The artist was only the second Nigerian artist to perform at the venue, following Burna Boy earlier this year.

The tour is in support of the singer's new album More Love, Less Ego, which includes singles such as Bad to Me and Money & Love.

Wizkid 2023 Tour Tickets and Presales

Wizkid announces More Love Less Ego North American Tour

Tickets for the 2023 tour will be available starting November 18, 2022, at 10.00 am CST via Live Nation. A number of presales including an Artist presale, Spotify presale, and Live Nation presale will be available from November 16, 2022, at 10.00 am CST till November 17, 2022, at 10.00 pm CST.

The official platinum and preferred seating presales will begin on November 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. CST through Live Nation.

Also available will be a VIP packages presale, which will include a VIP Meet & Greet Package, an Early Entry Package, and a VIP Merch Package.

Wizkid 2023 US Tour Dates

MLLE tour 2023! North America

March 03 -- Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 04 -- Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 06 -- Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

March 07 -- Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

March 09 -- Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

March 11 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Met

March 12 -- Washington, D.C. - Capitol One Arena

March 14 -- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

March 15 -- Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 18 -- Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

March 19 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

March 22 -- Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

March 24 -- Chicago, IL - United Center

March 25 -- Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

March 28 -- Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

March 31 -- Seattle, WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

April 01 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

April 04 -- San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 06 -- Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 07-- Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

More about the artist

Wizkid is a prominent Afrobeats artist who has collaborated with various artists including Drake and Beyonce. In 2016, he collaborated with Canadian artist Drake on the hit single One Dance. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and broke several records.

It also topped the charts in 14 other countries, establishing the singer as a global sensation and making him the first Afrobeats artist to be inducted into the Guinness World Records. Wizkid collaborated with Drake for a second time on the single Come Closer, from his third studio album.

In 2019, he appeared on Beyoncé's project The Lion King: The Gift on the single Brown Skin Girl. Wizkid became the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Spotify by 2021.

