Women's Day 2024: 6 Best sneakers to gift ladies

With Women's Day 2024 approaching, there arises another opportunity to present females with gifts they cherish. Among the plethora of gift ideas available, sneakers stand out as one of the most coveted options to consider.

Sneakers are considered one of the fashion elements of contemporary times due to their practicality and modish appeal. Most women prefer to slip their feet in a sneaker that is comfortable yet stylish. The biggest fashion icons like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, etc exude fashion with sneakers on the streets.

However, finding the right pair of sneakers on Women's Day 2024 might be overwhelming so the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best and enlisted down below.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

Some of the best sneakers to gift her on Women's Day 2024

1) Puma Suede Classic XXI Women's Sneakers

For the Women's Day 2024 special sneakers, the Puma Suede Classic XXI is one of the best. The sneaker was launched in 1968 and became one of the most coveted pieces of footwear among sneakerheads. Based on the thick platform sole, this sneaker boasts a suede upper.

With a thick rubber outsole, the sneaker features a leather lining. The outsole has an intricate floral design which ensures better grip. With a minimalistic appeal, this sneaker is a good purchase for Women's Day 2024.

This sneaker is available at the Puma store with a price tag of $75.

2) Nike Air Max 90 LV8 SE

On Valentine's Day, Nike launched an iteration of the Air Max 90 LV8, especially for women's feet. This women's sneaker can be a suitable gift for Women's Day 2024 as its feminine aesthetics are desirable.

This sneaker updates its upper with premium leather, keeping the clean white undertone. On top of that, the pink touches at the outsole and heel tab complement the subtle color palette. The suede swoosh is accented in a dark red tone, imbuing the lateral profile with a half design.

One can opt for this sneaker at the Nike store for $160.

3) Adidas Samba OG Shoe

As Y2K fashion has taken center stage in recent days, the classic Adidas Samba shoes are another desirable footwear. The retro model has been considered one of the street staples since its inception in 1949.

Based on the soft leather upper, the sneaker has suede overlays on the toe case. The gum sole creates a minimalistic approach while the tri stripes at the lateral profile underscore its insignia.

These sneakers are available in an assortment of colorways at the Adidas store for $100.

4) Sydney McLaughlin x New Balance 9060

The famous sprinter Sydney McLaughlin teamed up with New Balance to launch some sneakers and fashion elements, among which the 9060 iteration is one of the best. Designed in a muted color palette, the sneakers incorporate white, muted pink, and beige.

With the suede layering on the upper, the sneakers boast black textile interruptions. The sculpted pod midsole enhances the chunky aesthetics, while the ABZORB midsole and SBS heel cushioning take care of comfort.

Along with the whole capsule, this sneaker is available at the New Balance store for $150, a covetable sneaker for Women's Day 2024.

5) Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Stackform Shoe

The checkerboard slip-ons can be a good gift idea on Women's Day 2024. This sneaker is structured in slip-on patterns and easily wearable, while the playful design makes the sneakers a coveted one.

The sturdy upper is constructed with canvas and designed with classic checked board prints. The platform heel with a 34mm drop makes the shoe modish, seamlessly aligning with modern women's demands. The exaggerated sidewalls create ample space for the shoe, while its thick platform sole makes it a chunky sneaker.

This Vans checkered shoe is available on the website and one can gift the shoe for $70.

6) Hoka Clifton 9

Women who are involved in sports or fitness can be gifted the Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers on Women's Day 2024. The Hoka shoes are renowned for running or walking footwear. The sneaker is constructed with stacked heels, while the lightweight feeling makes the sneaker a great companion during workouts.

The textile upper and reflective heel panel enhance the sneaker's flexibility and lightweight feeling. The sneaker can be purchased from the brand for $145.

These are the most coveted sneakers nowadays, and sneakers enthusiasts can explore other brands and models to gift them on Women's Day 2024.