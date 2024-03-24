Woo Hyang Woo restaurant shares BTS Taehyung's special request for ARMYs and the exclusive guest list of Jungkook's GOLDEN Listening Party

On March 23, 2024, an X user (@Bunnybear_4evr) shared new details from BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN Listening Party from 2023. A few days back, exclusive photos and videos surfaced online that displayed Jungkook entering the Woo Hyang Woo restaurant with bandmates and friends Taehyung, Jimin, and Namjoon. Furthermore, the attendance of Min Yoongi, aka Suga, and Jin were also confirmed as both the artists took special leaves from their enlistment to attend the party.

Meanwhile, @Bunnybear_4evr shared on Instagram that another fan had a word with the staff from Woo Hyang Woo restaurant and they confirmed that the guest list consisted of aespa members, actor Kim Soo-hyun, Park Seo-joon, SEVENTEEN members, actor Jung Hae-in from Snowdrop, Cha Eun-woo, Bada Lee, and more.

Furthermore, the restaurant shared that BTS' Taehyung made a special request to them to give Gelato Affogato to any ARMYs who would visit the restaurant since he won first place in M_Countdown in 2023.

Kim Soo-hyun, Park Seo-joon, Aespa, Jung Hae-in, and more invited to Jungkook's GOLDEN Listening Party

Previously, in November 2023, BTS member Jimin shared pictures of himself with Jungkook, Taehyung, and Namjoon from GOLDEN Listening Party which had sent their fans into an online frenzy.

Almost five months later, exclusive details resurfaced from the happening party in Los Angeles, California.

For the unversed, Woo Hyang Woo is a premium barbecue restaurant in Los Angeles that is often frequented by Hollywood celebrities such as Post Malone, and more.

The X user @Bunnybear_4evr shared that a certain fan (@tcnckclnsmaek) shared visiting the restaurant and ordering the same dishes that were served during GOLDEN's Listening Party.

Additionally, the staff revealed that Jungkook had highballs throughout the night whereas Taehyung had several shots of Tequila.

For the uninitiated, a highball is a mixed alcoholic beverage made mostly of a non-alcoholic mixer, usually carbonated water, and a base liquor that is intended to be alcoholic.

The restaurant confirmed that a lot of meat was ordered during the party, including Taehyung's favorite dishes from à la carte menu such as "Black Risotto" and "Tartare Bibimbab."

Additionally, several clips claimed that Suga, Jin, and J-Hope attended the party and were not photographed due to the restrictions instilled on recruits of the South Korean military.

As per the South Korean military guidelines, celebrity recruits cannot make public appearances or engage in any promotional activities during their enlistment tenure.

However, it was later confirmed through those videos online that the three eldest members of BTS indeed attended the party to show their support for the group's youngest debut solo album release.

Furthermore, fans were stunned to learn through X user @Bunnybear_4evr that popular South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun from hit K-dramas Queen of Tears and It's Okay to Not Be Okay was one of the guests from the exclusive roster.

Along with him, actor Park Seo-joon from the Oscar-winning film Parasite was present as well.

Snowdrop famed actor Jung Hae-in was also invited which stunned the fandom as it was the first time that they learned about BTS' friendship with Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in.

The X user also stated that SEVENTEEN and Aespa were in attendance as well in the GOLDEN Listening Party, however, the staff did not reveal which members from SEVENTEEN made it to the list.

Entertainer Jo Se-ho and choreographer Bada Lee were also among the invited guests who attended Jungkook's celebration party.

BTS members have all enlisted in the military as of December 2023, however, the group's eldest Jin is set to return in June 2024 after completing his 18 months of service, followed by J-Hope in October. While Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, Namjoon, and Suga will return in June 2025.