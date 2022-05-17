Wordle #332 answer for Tuesday, May 17

Wordle is a word game that became popular at the end of 2021. By the start of 2022, the game had become a trending rage, taking over every social media platform.

The game was a personal project created by Josh Wardle, who made the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. The software engineer started working on the game almost ten years ago, in 2013.

At the time, the game was inspired by Mastermind. Both Wardle and Shah worked on the game but did not receive positive reviews from their peers.

dave_shebroe 🎩 #TheClubhouse🐢 @shebroe_dave



Wordle 331 6/6



🟨🟨

🟩🟩

🟩🟩

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wow, tough one for me!Wordle 331 6/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wow, tough one for me!Wordle 331 6/6⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

First of all, the solution list for the game was huge and contained numerous complicated and archaic words.

Secondly, there was no limit on how many games a player could solve in one day. These features added a negative experience while playing the game, making it repetitive and incredibly difficult.

So the couple decided to remove eighty percent of the words and add a one game per day limit. After the modification, the game started to become enjoyable. New players joined the list every day until Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021.

The share feature was added a few weeks after the game was released. The idea came to Wardle after seeing players share their results using box emojis.

Wordle is currently owned by the New York Times and attracts close to twenty thousand daily players.

Dawn the cheese lady @MouseChow



🟩

🟨

🟨🟩

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I really have to stop with the obscure words. But sometimes that’s all that comes to mind. @bmetwit Wordle 331 5/6🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I really have to stop with the obscure words. But sometimes that’s all that comes to mind. @bmetwit Wordle 331 5/6⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #332 rhymes with the word "seeing"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter N

4) The word ends with the letter G

Today's answer is an incredibly common word that is constantly used in everyday conversations. It rhymes with the word "seeing." The solution for May 17 is the word "being."

According to Merriam Webster, being is the "quality or state of having existence" and "something that actually exists."

Try Quordle for four times the challenge

Scott Madison @ATXScott



Wordle 315 4/6



🟩

🟩

🟨 🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 The only reason I knew the upper right word in qourdle was because of church. Wordle was a good one too.Wordle 315 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 The only reason I knew the upper right word in qourdle was because of church. Wordle was a good one too.Wordle 315 4/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 https://t.co/KIWdqarzIg

If Wordle seems easy for a player, they can try solving the Quordle. Quordle requires players to solve four puzzle grids within nine attempts. It was inspired by another spin-off, Dourdle (2 puzzles).

Created by Freddie Meyer and David Mah, Quordle is an amalgamation of "evil and genius." Guilherme S Tows has also worked on the game.

Meyer explained how he created the game by saying:

“It was truly horrific code (it even had two keyboards) but I knew that I had to continue this madness. With hindsight, he really baited me into finishing his monstrous creation.”

Quordle is played exactly like Wordle and has identical rules. When a word is entered, it automatically fills in all four grids. A grid will only stop accepting words once it has been solved.

Players can choose the "practice" mode for an unlimited supply of games to solve. The game has a total player base of one million users.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar