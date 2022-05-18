Wordle #333 answer for Wednesday, May 18

Wordle is a viral word quiz that took the internet by storm in January 2022. The game attracts thousands of daily players who love to share their results with friends on social media.

However, Josh Wardle created the game as a personal project intended for him and his wife, Palak Shah. The couple created a prototype for the game almost 10 years ago in 2013. Two games, Lingo and Mastermind, heavily inspired the project.

However, it did not receive positive reviews from people owing to its massive word library, overflowing with complicated and archaic words. Resulting in the game getting abandoned until the pandemic.

In 2020, when people worldwide were confined to their homes, Wardle and Shah spent most of their free-time solving quizzes like Crosswords and decided to re-work Wordle. They modified the application to make it more enjoyable for the players.

Slowly, the player base for the game started to increase, prompting Wardle to release it to the public in October 2021. It took the game just a few months to become an internet sensation, attracting attention from the New York Times. The news website acquired the game for a seven-digit amount by the end of January 2022.

The solution for Wordle #333 rhymes with the word "flour"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains two vowels in it

3) The word contains the letter C

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today's answer might prove difficult for some players. The word rhymes with "flour." The solution for May 18 is the word "scour."

According to Merriam Webster, scour is "to go or move swiftly about, over, or through a search of something."

Solve eight Wordle in Octurdle

If the Dordle and Quordle are not challenging enough for a player, they can try solving the Octurdle.

Created by Kenneth Crawford, the Octurdle is way harder than the original game. Players are required to guess eight five-letter words within 13 attempts. All eight grids are filled simultaneously with the same word until they are solved. Once solved, the grid stops accepting any more new words.

The game rules are identical to the Wordle, with green indicating correct, yellow indicating partly right and gray indicating incorrect letters. Players have to multitask and look at all eight grids to solve the game within the limited attempts.

Octurdle comes with two options: daily Octurdle and free Octurdle. The daily Octurdle gives the same eight words to every player in the world, while the free version provides an unlimited amount of games. Players can use this option to practice the game. Like the original game, Octurdle refreshes with a new word every night at 12 (local time).

