Wordle #334 answer for Thursday, May 19

Wordle went viral at the beginning of 2022. The game is loved for being hassle-free and simple. Players can easily give fifteen minutes of their day to solve the little brain tease - this is probably why it has become a rage.

The game was created by a Welsh software engineer, Josh Wardle. Wardle, who now resides in America, made the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah.

He first created a prototype for the game in 2013, which did not receive positive reviews from his peers. The game was too tedious because of its long list of solutions containing over ten thousand words.

Lynda @Hidtordo



🟨

🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩

🟩 🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 333 5/6🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 333 5/6⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

So, when he decided to modify the game during the pandemic, Shah was assigned to eliminate absurd and archaic words from the list.

Wordle was made public in October 2021. It took the game just a few months to become a trending rage, attracting millions of users.

Its popularity impressed The New York Times Company, which acquired it by the end of January 2022.

The solution for Wordle #334 rhymes with the word "brass"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter S

Today's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "brass." The solution for May 19 is the word "glass."

According to Merriam Webster, glass is "a usually transparent or translucent material consisting typically of a mixture of silicates," or "a material (such as obsidian) produced by fast cooling of magma."

Play Sedordle for a challenge

If Wordle, Dordle (2 words), Quordle (4 words), and Octordle (8 words) are all too easy for a player, then they can try to solve the massive sixteen-grid spinoff Sedordle.

This version of the game requires a player to solve sixteen Wordle games simultaneously, that too, within 21 attempts. Players have to constantly look at all 16 grids to make sure they don't miss out on a single hint.

The rules for the game are identical to Wardle's game, which means green indicating correct, yellow indicating partly right, and gray indicating incorrect letters.

All grids accept the same words entered by the player until they are solved. Sedordle doesn't save scores, which can be a positive or a negative trait, depending on the user's viewpoint.

Edited by Sayati Das