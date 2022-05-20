Wordle #335 answer for Friday, May 20

Wordle has almost turned into a sport. Players like to maintain a long-running streak. The answers are usually common words used in daily life but can sometimes be uncommon or hard.

This is why numerous players like to Google for clues to ensure they don't lose a game. This article contains a few hints about today's answer and its meaning.

The solution for Wordle #335 rhymes with the word "aimer"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter M

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "aimer." The solution for May 20 is the word "gamer."

According to Merriam Webster, a gamer is "a person who plays games."

The history of Wordle

The game was created by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle. Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is an avid quiz player and loves to solve daily crosswords.

The engineer created a prototype for the game in 2003, but it did not receive positive reviews from his peers. This forced him to abandon the game.

During the pandemic, when people were confined to their homes, Wardle and Shah spent a lot of their free time playing various word quizzes. They decided to work on the game and modify it to make it more interesting.

Charlotte @Miss_M_Maths



🟨 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 334 3/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 334 3/6🟨⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The updated version was incredibly enjoyable and was loved by their friends and family. A growing player count encouraged Wardle to release it publicly in October 2021. It took the game only a few months to become a trending rage on social media. The game's website recorded over 2 million daily players in January 2022.

Impressed by its popularity, The New York Times acquired the game for a seven-figure sum. The game's popularity has decreased since its peak, but it still pulls over 20k daily players.

Sedecordle is a different version of Sedordle

The Sedecordle is another challenging spinoff created for Wordle experts. The game is one step above Dourdle, Quordle, and Octordle.

Sedecordle requires a player to solve 16 grids in 21 chances. The game is designed with a scroll bar that helps players check all sixteen grids, which is immensely important to keep tabs on the game.

Created by Kenneth Crawford, the game is similar to Sedordle. The rules for the game are identical to the original game, with green indicating correct, yellow indicating partly right, and gray indicating incorrect letters.

It also comes with a "free mode" that lets players solve numerous games in a single day.

Edited by Sayati Das