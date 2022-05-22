Wordle #337 answer for Sunday, May 22

A new Wordle quiz is here for players to solve. The game refreshes with a new puzzle every midnight when numerous players wait for the game to reload with a new puzzle in hopes of solving it before their peers.

Many of them like to look at hints that will help them stay ahead of the game and not lose crucial chances. This article contains hints for the answer to assisting such players and the solution for those who are looking for the answer.

The Solution for Wordle #337 rhymes with the word "honey"

1) The word begins with the letter M

2) The the word contains the letter N in it

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Today's answer is a common everyday word that rhymes with "honey." The solution for May 22 is the word "money."

According to Merriam Webster, money is "something generally accepted as a medium of exchange, a measure of value, or a means of payment."

History of the Wordle

The viral game that took the internet over by storm in January 2022. It has a handsome number of over 20 thousand daily players who love to share their results with friends on social media.

However, Josh Wardle created the game as a personal project for him and his wife, Palak Shah. The couple spent most of their free time in quarantine, solving numerous puzzles and quizzes. This reminded the engineer of an abandoned project from 2013.

The project was based on the color-matching game, Mastermind but had been abandoned due to negative reviews. The couple decided to modify the game to make it more enjoyable.

Shah filtered the game's solution list, making sure to remove unnecessary, vague, and confusing words.

After the modifications, the application started to attract new players every day. A growing number of players prompted Wardle to release it to the public in October 2021.

After its release, the game only required a few months to become an internet sensation, attracting attention from the New York Times. The news portal acquired the game by the end of January 2022.

Solve a thousand games in Kilordle

P @PamelaUyy o sa bored jan, kilordle o sa bored jan, kilordle https://t.co/QRUlkA0Ioh

Kilordle is perfect for players with an insatiable desire to solve the Wordle. Players must be well versed in solving the game to attempt this crazy version.

Kilordle requires fans to solve a whopping number of one thousand puzzles with equal attempts. Its creator, Jones, wrote in the description:

“Wordle is fun. How about a thousand of them at the same time? How does that feel?”

Looking at the mammoth task, the game may feel daunting at first; however, players find it relatively easier than the original game; however, it may take hours to solve. The number of chances and words left to guess is shown in the top right corner of the screen.

Edited by Suchitra