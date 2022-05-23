Wordle #338 answer for Monday, May 23

Wordle players have a new puzzle to solve. The game provides a new grid every day to its players worldwide. The fact that everyone gets the same word to find gives the game a certain level of competition.

Players race each other to find a solution and then show it off to their friends online.

Numerous players like to look at hints before attempting to solve the quiz. This article contains hints for answers that will help them steer in the right direction.

The solution for Wordle #338 rhymes with the word "fringe"

1) The word begins with the letter H

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter N in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "fringe." The solution for May 23 is "hinge."

According to Merriam Webster, a hinge is "a jointed or flexible device on which a door, lid, or other swinging part turns."

The history of Wordle

Wordle is a viral word game designed by software engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is an avid quiz player and loves to solve games like crosswords.

The prototype for the game was created ten years ago, in 2013. However, the game had significant problems, like a massive solution library filled with vague, foreign, or archaic words.

It also lets players solve numerous games in one day. Owing to these issues, the project received negative reviews from Wardle’s peers and ended up getting abandonment.

The engineer was reminded of the prototype during the COVID-19 quarantine. He decided to modify it with the help of Shah. They removed almost eighty percent of the words from the solution list and added a one-game per day limit.

The new version of the game was a success, and it started attracting new players every day. The couple later decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

Steps to play the game

The game is now a part of the Gameplay section on The New York Times website. Upon entering the game, players will see an empty table. To start the game, players have to write a random five-letter word and press "Enter".

After clicking "Enter", the tiles under each letter will change in color to either green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at a wrong location.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players have to follow the given clues and keep solving the game until they find the correct answer or exhaust all of their six tries. Once the game has ended, players can share their Wordle results on social media.

