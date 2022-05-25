Wordle #340 answer for Wednesday, May 25

It's time for Wordle players to solve a new riddle. More than twenty thousand users try to guess the word of the day without fail every day. Many do it casually, while others compete with their friends to see who solves it first. Boasting about one's results on social media always feels good.

Players who find it difficult to solve the game look for hints online. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #340 rhymes with the word "pouch"

1) The word begins with the letter V

2) The word contains the letter C

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter H

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "pouch." The solution for May 25 is "vouch."

According to Merriam Webster, vouch means to say "that (someone or something) is honest, true, or good."

History of Wordle

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle keeping his wife Palak Shah in mind. The couple loves solving puzzles and playing games together. They spent a significant amount of free time during the pandemic pursuing puzzles and riddes, which gave them the idea of modifying one of Wardle's abandoned projects into what we know today as Wordle.

Shah worked to narrow down the project's solution list, which contained over 10,000 words initially. Wardle made a few technical changes for a more positive gaming experience.

The modified game was loved by the couple's family and friends who popularized the game through word of mouth. The game was publicly released in October 2021 and it went viral within a few weeks.

December 2021 saw more than two million internet users solving the game daily, prompting The New York Times to buy the game towards the end of January 2022.

Players were not fans of this change initially as they expected the news company to increase the game's difficulty, but that did not turn out to be true. The quiz still uses the original list created by Wardle and his partner Shah. However, the media giant sometimes removes words that they feel are inappropriate or offensive.

The NYT has also released a website called WordleBot to help players understand the game better and find new ways to reach the solution.

Absurdle is a cunning version of the game

Usually, all kinds of Wordle spinoffs begin with a predetermined answer. Absurdle brings an interesting twist for players. The game does not begin with a preset solution. In fact, it keeps changing the answer with every new word.

The game begins with over 2000 possible answers, which keeps decreasing after every guess. Players have to narrow down the letters to a point where only one answer is possible.

The rest of the rules are very similar to the original game. Players have to enter five letter words until they get the colored tiles as hints. Green signifies the correct alphabet in the correct position, yellow signifies a correct alphabet in the wrong position and gray signifies incorrect letters.

The game does not place any limitations on the number of attempts. The goal of the game is to find the solution in as few attempts as possible.

