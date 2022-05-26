Wordle #341 answer for Thursday, May 26

Wordle has been updated with a new solution. The viral game is played by thousands of players worldwide. Many solve it for fun while others like to compete with friends.

Many players often get stuck on simple words and need hints to steer them in the right direction. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #341 rhymes with the word "basset"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter S

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter T

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "basset." The solution for May 26 is the word "asset."

According to Merriam Webster, an asset is "the property of a deceased person subject by law to the payment of his or her debts and legacies," which can also mean "the entire property of a person, association, corporation, or estate applicable or subject to the payment of debts." It also means a useful character or talent in a person.

The history of Wordle

The viral game, which is a part of The New York Times' Gameplay, was created by Josh Wardle. Wardle created the game for his quiz-loving wife, Palak Shah.

They spent most of their free time playing quizzes during the COVID-19 quarantine. During this time, they decided to work on an old abandoned project.

Wardle created a prototype for the project in 2013, but it did not receive positive reviews from the engineer's peers. The game had some prominent issues. The solution list was filled with unrecognizable words, and players could solve numerous quizzes within a day, leading them to get bored and fed up with it.

The couple decided to remove most of the words and add a one-game per day limit. The modified version of the game started to go off with their friends. As the player base increased, they released Wordle to the public in October 2021.

The game became a trending rage just a few weeks after its release. Millions of players solved the daily quiz, attracting the New York Times news giant.

NYT wanted to buy the game and make it a paid feature on their website, but Wardle was against it. He negotiated to keep the game ad-free for its players and sold it for a low seven-figure amount.

Heardle has numerous different versions

Heardle is a musical spin-off of Wordle that has created a fanbase for itself. The game requires players to listen to small snippets of a song and recognize it.

Starting at one second and ending at 16, players get six attempts to guess the answer. The game became so popular among music lovers that numerous game variations popped up on the internet.

Players can find Heardles dedicated to famous singers like Adele, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, etc. There are Heardles based on fandoms and bands, which also include games like The Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart.

Edited by Srijan Sen