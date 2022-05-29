Wordle #344 answer for Sunday, May 29

Wordle players have a new solution to find. Players worldwide wait for the game to reset with a new word every day. Some like to solve it leisurely, while others compete with their friends.

Some casual players even look for hints online to help them solve the quiz. The article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #344 rhymes with the word phrase "hey-you"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter Y

3) The word contains three vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter U

Today's answer is quite tricky and a very unusual word that rhymes with the phrase "hey-you." The solution for May 29 is the word "bayou."

According to Merriam Webster, a bayou is "a creek, secondary watercourse, or minor river tributary to another body of water." It also means "marshy or sluggish bodies of water."

The history of Wordle

Software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who loves to solve quizzes and puzzles.

The couple spent most of their free time solving quizzes during COVID-induced quarantine when they decided to work on a ten-year-old project.

Wardle created a prototype in 2013 inspired by an application called Mastermind. However, the project did not receive positive reviews from his friends.

Belinda D'Alessandro 🇺🇦 💙+💛=💚 @bdabooks



🟨

🟨 🟩

🟨 🟩🟩

🟨🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 343 5/6 this one snuck up but I got there🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 343 5/6 this one snuck up but I got there⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩🟨🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

This was the game's vast solution list, which was filled with unusual words. Additionally, players can play numerous puzzles a day, making the game repetitive and boring. The couple decided to skim off the issues above and make it more enjoyable.

The modified version was a hit, attracting new players every day. The increasing player base encouraged the creator to release it to the public in October 2021.

Just a few weeks after its release, Wordle became a trending rage. Millions of players started to play the game. Its popularity reached a level where the New York Times became interested in buying it.

The NYT acquired the game by the end of January 2022, where it became a part of the website's Gameplay section.

A culinary spin-off called Phoodle

Phoodle is the food version of the game created by cookbook author Julie Loria. Loria announced the launch of the spin-off game on her Instagram profile. Her post's caption read:

"I am delighted to launch PHOODLE, a new online daily word game for food lovers. To get your daily Phoodle phix, the link is in my bio. Test your culinary expertise by guessing a food-related term, from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more! Thank you for playing!"

Her friend and culinary legend Martha Stewart supported her by posting about the game. She posted:

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try [Phoodle]. Live today. lots of fun, especially if you love food!!!!!!"

Phoodle is identical to the original game, except that all the solutions are somewhat related to cooking and the culinary world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen