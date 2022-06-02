Wordle #348 answer for Thursday, June 2

Wordle has been updated with a new word to solve. The game is a part of daily life for numerous players worldwide. Some started solving the game before it became a viral trend, while others joined in when it was at its height of popularity.

The game isn't lengthy, which is advantageous because players can solve it within their busy schedules. Many like to look at hints online to help them get a head start on the day's game. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #348 rhymes with the word "snowy"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter H

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "snowy." The solution for June 2 is the word "showy."

According to Merriam Webster, showy means "making an attractive show." It can also mean "given to or marked by a flashy, often tasteless display."

History of Wordle

The game was a personal project for Josh Wardle, who created it for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is an avid quiz player and worked with Wardle to create a prototype for the game.

They created the prototype in 2013, but the game had some significant issues. Mainly, the solution list was humongous and included numerous vague options. Additionally, players could solve multiple grids, making it repetitive and boring.

So, when the couple decided to modify the game, they removed all the vague words from the list and added a one-game per day limit.

Their project didn't stay personal for long as new players were added to the game every day. Looking at the game's growth, the couple decided to make it public in October 2021.

Wordle became a raging trend in just a few weeks and dominated everyone's social media feeds. The game's success attracted The New York Times, which acquired it by the end of January 2022.

The Sudoku spinoff of Wordle

Crosswordle is one of the latest spinoffs in the game. It was created by Reddit user ymichael and his wife. This game version is unique as it requires players to recreate gameplay.

Players are given the final answer at the beginning of each game, and they have to guess the attempt that should have been filled before it.

The concept is very different, and it takes a little while to get accustomed to.

The game begins with a solution and a preset grid. Players have to look and guess what could fit in each attempt by looking at each row.

Green boxes must be filled with the exact letter in the answer at the precise spot. Yellow boxes should have letters present in the solution but in a different place, and gray boxes should be filled with letters that don't appear. The game's goal is to fill the grid with the correct answers as fast as one can.

The game marks wrong letters with a red flag and refuses to accept any word with it. Released on January 31, 2022, the game comes with two options. Players can play the daily word, or they can solve multiple games with the unlimited option. The unlimited option comes in three different difficulty modes: easy, moderate, and hard.

