Wordle #351 answer for Sunday, June 5

Players can now solve today's Wordle game. The game was all over social media after its release becayse players used to share their results online religiously. The green-and-yellow boxes started a domino effect, making more users interested in the game every day

One of the primary reasons behind the game's success is that it is short, simple and sweet. Players can make a daily habit of playing it without devoting too much time. The rules are fairly simple, making it easier for new players to get into the game at any point.

Some players look for hints online to get a head start on the game. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #351 rhymes with the word "breadth"

1) The word begins with the letter D

2) The word contains the letter P

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter H

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "breadth." The solution for June 5 is "depth."

Story continues below ad

According to Merriam Webster, depth is "a part that is far from the outside or surface" or "the quality or state of being complete or thorough."

Josh Wardle created the prototype for the game back in 2013

The game was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, who used his Palak Shah's love for puzzles as his inspiration. He first created a prototype for the game in 2013, but it did not work out the way he had hoped. This led the engineer to abandon it and focus on other projects. While working at Reddit, Wardle worked on a few viral social experiments like Button and Place.

Story continues below ad

Wardle was reminded of the game, when it was almost a decade old, during the COVID-19 quarantine. Shah and he spent much of their free time playing games, puzzles and riddles, so he decided to give Wordle another shot. He kept in mind the issues that had bothered him previously, namely the humongous solution library filled with absurd words and the absence of a limit on the number of times the game could be played in a day.

Story continues below ad

To make the game more enjoyable, the couple made the necessary modifications that immediately gave the game a glow-up. The newer version was not only great to play but also very addictive. They shared it with their own friends, peers and family, which helped them understand its potential.

Once Wardle released the game publicly in October 2021, it went viral within a few weeks. Players started returning to the site every day to guess the daily word. At one point, the game boasted millions of users every day. The soaring popularity eventually caught the eyes of The New York Times who acquired it for a seven-digit amount in January 2022.

Framed is all about guessing movie names

Story continues below ad

Framed is a Wordle spinoff that is perfect for cinephiles. The game tests a person's knowledge about movies and can be quite difficult at times. Players are required to guess the names of different movies by looking at random screenshots taken at random time frames. They can start typing the name of the film they are thinking of in the answer bar, and select the same from the drop-down list that appears on the screen. Players get a total of six chances to guess the name of the movie. Every time the player makes a wrong guess, the game unlocks a new frame to help them.

Framed provides an appropriate challenge for hardcore movie watchers. The answer refreshes at midnight everyday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far