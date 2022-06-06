Wordle #352 answer for Monday, June 6

Wordle has been updated with a new word for players to guess. The game took over the internet at the beginning of 2022, with thousands of users flocking to its website every day.

The daily player count even crossed over 2 million in January. The initial rage for the game has since dulled down, but it has managed to retain a handsome number of around twenty thousand daily players.

Many players look for hints online to get a head start on the game. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #352 rhymes with the word "bloom"

1) The word begins with the letter "G"

2) The word contains the letter "L"

3) The word contains a repeating vowel

4) The word ends with the letter M

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "bloom."

The solution for June 6 is "gloom."

According to Merriam Webster, gloom means "to look, feel, or act sullen or despondent." It also means "partial or total darkness."

The history of Wordle

Josh Wardle created the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. Wardle is a Welsh-based software engineer currently residing in America.

He and Shah partnered to create a prototype for the game in 2013, but it didn't get the reception they'd hoped for.

Their peers didn't find the game enjoyable, which led them to abandon the project. Wardle later went on to work with Reddit, where he created viral experiments like Button and Place.

Ten years later, when everyone in the world was bound to their homes, the couple found solace in quizzes like Crossword. It reminded them of their old project, and they had enough free time to work on it. They decided to modify the game to make it enjoyable for players.

TheSalzerEffect @TheSalzerEffect



🟨🟨

🟨 🟨

🟩🟨 🟨

🟩🟩 🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 351 5/6🟨🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 351 5/6⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The prototype had two significant issues that needed fixing:

1) It had a humongous solution list filled with absurd words that needed to be filtered.

2) There was no limit on how many grids a player could solve in a day, making the game dull. A limit needed to be added to the game to stop users from over-playing.

The newer version of Wordle is excellent to play and is very addictive. It received flying reviews which were also indicated by its growing player base. It was released to the public in October 2021 and was soon acquired by The New York Times in January 2022.

One Direction have a Heardle dedicated to their songs

One Direction is a popular boyband created by Simon Cowell on the X Factor stage. The group comprises Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

When user velvetesque launched a Harry Styles-themed Heardle, fans demanded a One Direction version of the game.

The rules of this version are identical to Heardle, where players are given a small chunk of a song to listen to. It begins with one second, and with every skipped/failed attempt, an extra second is added to the clip.

The game refreshes with a new One Direction song every day for fans to guess.

