Wordle #353 answer for Tuesday, June 7

Wordle players have a new grid to solve. The game took over social media at the beginning of the year. Since then, players flock to its website every day to solve the game and share their results.

With millions of daily players, the quiz has become a global trend. One of the main reasons for the game's success is that it is brief and has easy rules. Players can make it a part of their daily lives without much hassle.

Even then, many players like to look for hints to get a head start in the game. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #353 rhymes with "blood"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains a repeating vowel

4) The word ends with the letter D

Today's answer is a very common word that rhymes with the word "blood." The solution for June 7 is "flood."

According to Merriam Webster, a flood is described as "a rising and overflowing of a body of water, especially onto normally dry land." But it is also used to indicate "an overwhelming quantity or volume."

History of Wordle

The game was created by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer who currently resides in America. He developed the game inspired by his wife, Palak Shah, who loves to solve games like Crossword.

He created the first prototype for the game in 2013 but had to abandon it because it wasn't good enough. It had two major problems:

A humongous solution list filled with absurd and archaic words. There was no limit on how many grids a player could solve in a day.

Wardle decided to add changes and make the game engaging for the players. Shah helped filter the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit to the application.

The modified game started to gain popularity among their circle. Looking at the growing player base, the engineer decided to release the game publicly in October 2021.

Wordle went viral only a few weeks after its release. Its fame reached a point where The New York Times became interested in buying it. The news website wanted to make the game a paid feature, but that didn't sit right with Wardle. He wanted to keep it free and only agreed after the conditions were met.

The game was sold to the portal in January 2022, where it became a part of its "Gameplay" section.

Try Quordle for a challenge

Quordle is a spinoff of Wordle, that requires players to solve 4 quiz grids within nine attempts. Anyone who feels the original game is too easy can try their hands at Quordle.

The game was created by Freddie Meyer, David Mah and Guilherme S Tows. Meyer shared his experience with creating the game by saying:

“It was truly horrific code (it even had two keyboards) but I knew that I had to continue this madness. With hindsight, he really baited me into finishing his monstrous creation.”

He shared that Quordle is a combination of "evil and genius.”

The basic rules for Quordle are identical to the original. Words simultaneously fill in all four grids until they get solved. Once solved, the individual grid will stop accepting any new guesses.

Users also have a "practice" mode option that they can use to play back-to-back games.

