Wordle #354 answer for Wednesday, June 8

Wordle has a new word for players to guess. The game that started as a personal project for Josh Wardle took over the world within a few weeks. Since the game has fairly easy rules and does not require players to invest a lot of time, it had managed to make a permanent place for itself in many people's daily routines.

Players around the world have to guess the same word every day, which also provides them with a sense of community. They devote a few minutes every day to guess the word of the day, and the experience is usually gratifying when they are successful. Many look for hints online when they find it difficult to guess the word. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #345 rhymes with the word "freight"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter T

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word, "freight." The solution for June 8 is "trait."

According to Merriam Webster, a trait is "a distinguishing quality (as of personal character)," but it can also mean "a stroke of or as if of a pencil."

How did Wordle come about?

Josh Wardle created the game in a bid to celebrate his wife Palak Shah's love for word games and puzzles. He created the first prototype in 2013, which had a massive solution list of over ten thousand words. Players could also solve as many grids as they wanted in a day, but the game became quite monotonous after a while.

The couple decided to modify it during the COVID-19 quarantine, Palak revised the solution list and removed eighty percent of the difficult, absurd words. They also enforced a limit of one game per day. The new game began getting positive reviews from their friends, and Wardle finally released the game publicly in October 2021.

It didn't take long for Wordle to become popular on the internet. Within a few weeks, the game became a roaring trend on social media. The New York Times, decided to acquire the game for their own website. While they wanted to make it a a paid feature, Wardle made sure that it remained free as part of the agreement.

The game was sold for a seven-figure amount in January 2022, after which it became a part of the NYT's "Gameplay" section.

Play Queerdle this pride month

June is the official Pride Month when the world celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Readers will find it interesting that Wordle too has an LGBTQ+ version created by Jordan Bouvier, a queer Chicago-based software architect.

The engineer describes Queerdle as a "yassification of Wordle," a phrase that is used on the game's website as well. It is highly influenced by the successful show RuPaul's Drag Race and the words in the game are related to the LGBTQ+ community. The length of the word varies between four and eight letters, and a few solutions can even have adult connotations.

The mechanics of the game are almost identical to the original game, but the user interface is rather different. The theme color has been replaced with light pink, and the game's iconic color-coded box system has been replaced with snake, banana and coconut emojis.

